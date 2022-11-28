‘Wednesday’: All the Loose Ends in Season 1

Wednesday, Netflix’s live-action series about a teenage Wednesday Addams, arrived just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Many fans have already binge-watched the mystery in season 1, and there’s one question in mind: Will there be a Wednesday Season 2? Netflix hasn’t confirmed it yet, but there’s plenty of material to continue the story. Even Wednesday herself agrees that some loose ends still need to be resolved. Here are all the questions that remain after season 1.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for Wednesday Season 1.]

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in ‘Wednesday’ Season 1 | Netflix

Who is Wednesday’s stalker?

The most obvious loose end in Wednesday Season 1 is the mysterious text messages that Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) received on her brand-new iPhone. As she rode away from Nevermore Academy, an unknown number sent Wednesday two photos of her talking to Tyler (Hunter Doohan) and Xavier (Percy Hynes White), as well as an animated gif of Wednesday taking a knife to the head. Another text read, “I am watching you.”

Who is stalking Wednesday, and does it have something to do with the serial killer mystery of the season? It seems intentional that the stalker took photos of Wednesday talking to Tyler and Xavier specifically. On the other hand, this could segue into a brand new mystery.

Did Tyler escape custody?

The final moment of the season showed Tyler, who turned out to be the Hyde monster, wearing a straitjacket and chains inside a police van. He transformed into the Hyde once again as the other passengers in the van let out screams. Then, the screen cut to black, leaving viewers to wonder what happened.

Did Tyler escape his chains and kill his captors? If that’s the case, then he’s probably running free through the woods right now. Tyler taunted Wednesday by telling her how much he enjoyed his killing spree, so he’s probably willing to hunt more unsuspecting victims. It’s also not clear if Tyler unleashed his inner Hyde on his own, or if his master is still out there. Like Wednesday said, he could be a pawn in something much bigger.

Is Laurel Gates still alive?

The other half of Wednesday Season 1’s big twist was that Marilyn Thornhill (Christina Ricci) controlled the Hyde. She hid her true identity as Laurel Gates, the younger sister of the deceased Garrett Gates. As descendants of Joseph Crackstone (William Houston), the Gates family hated outcasts and wanted them all dead. Garrett died in an attempt to poison Nevermore students, so Laurel wanted revenge. She unleashed Tyler’s Hyde and had him collect body parts for a ritual that would bring back Crackstone himself.

After defeating Crackstone, Wednesday faced a gun in Laurel’s hand. However, Eugene (Moosa Mostafa) unleashed a swarm of bees on Laurel to distract her. This gave Wednesday enough time to kick Laurel in the face, but what happened next? Viewers didn’t see what became of Laurel — was she arrested or killed? She could have been the person who texted Wednesday and summoned Tyler’s Hyde in the van.

Does Xavier have a connection to the Hyde?

You know what's scarier than monsters? Feelings. pic.twitter.com/GJyx8AIxbi — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) November 26, 2022

At first, Wednesday thought Xavier was the Hyde because he kept drawing the monster and always seemed to be around when the Hyde attacked. And though Xavier was innocent, it was never explained why he kept drawing the Hyde.

Even Wednesday wondered if Xavier had some connection to the monster. Was it just a case of psychic visions? Xavier and Tyler had a feud before Wednesday came along, and it’s possible there’s more to the story than fans know.

Wednesday Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.