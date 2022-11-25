‘Wednesday’ Season 1 Has a Massive Mystery at the Center

Tim Burton is shining a new light on the Addams family with Netflix’s latest drama series, Wednesday. Jenny Ortega’s haunted teen stands at the center of the series, but this time, the show has much more of a Harry Potter-like spin on it.

In fact, the first season of Wednesday has a mystery at the center that is so haunting that the goth teen herself might be unable to solve.

Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White in ‘Wednesday’ series | via Netflix

Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ centers on the 16-year-old loner

Wednesday is no stranger to being onstracized, therefore, when her parents ship her off to Nevermore Academy in an attempt to surround her with like-minded teens, she doesn’t expect to fit in. Instead, she finds a lot more than she bargained for.

The official Netflix description for the series reads,

Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting 16-year-old Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Season one will follow Wednesday as she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

A massive mystery is at the center of Season 1

When Wednesday gets to Nevermore, her only mission is to determine how quickly she can leave. However, she soon learns that the school and the town surrounding it, Jerricho, is hiding something. A vicious monster has been terrorizing townspeople and students and Wednesday, who doesn’t shy away from danger, tries to figure out exactly what’s going on.

Though she has Thing on her side to try and unpack the secrets of Nevermore and the town, she realizes that she may need her fellow classmates on her side to find out exactly what the monster is and why it’s going after certain people.

In the end, the things that unfold are more shocking than even Wednesday could have expected — especially since things also seem to tie back to her own family.

Tim Burton was extremely particular about Wednesday’s appearance

Burton wanted to be certain that even at Nevermore, Wednesday had a distinct look that separated her from her peers. Though Ortega is very petite, he wanted to ensure that her presence on screen was commanding so that the focus would be on her.

As a result, the prolific director was very specific about how he wanted the titular character to look. “I remember Tim was really picky about the hair that day; we hadn’t established the braids, we didn’t know how thick they were gonna be, how long they were gonna be. We went two hours over,” Ortega told Rappler. “He’s picking my hair with a hairdresser’s comb for 10 minutes, making my fringe just right so it’s the way that he wants, and I’m holding those piranha bags which are filled with water and they’re so heavy but I have to be still, and I’m trying not to show that my arms are shaking.”

Luckily, things turned out perfectly.

RELATED: ‘Wednesday’: Why Christina Ricci Returns: ‘Huge Part of My Identity and My History in My Life’