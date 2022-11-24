‘Wednesday’: Here’s the Deal With Wednesday’s Visions

Netflix’s new drama series Wednesday puts the spotlight on the Addams family in a way that has never been done previously. At the center of this story is 16-year-old Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), whose obsession with the morbid and stoic attitude sometimes stuns her parents.

In addition to her fascination with the grotesque, Wednesday also has visions. Here’s everything we know about them.

[Warning: Wednesday Season 1 spoilers ahead.]

Jenna Ortega | Netflix

Here’s what we know about the plot of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’

After being expelled from yet another “normie” school and nearly being charged with attempted mother, Wednesday’s parents, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez (Luis Guzmán), enroll their daughter in their alma mater, Nevermore Academy.

Even being surrounded by vampires, werewolves, and gorgons, Wednesday is still the odd woman out. The official Netflix description for the series reads,

Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting 16-year-old Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Season one will follow Wednesday as she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Here’s the deal with Wednesday’s visions

In the series, Wednesday has visions; upon touching inanimate objects, she can see glimpses from the past and the future. However, she soon learns that her visions aren’t always reliable and can lead her down the wrong path.

Moreover, she also learns that she has inherited her visions from her mother, Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones). Unfortunately, in this series, Wednesday and her mother aren’t exactly seeing eye-to-eye so instead of leaning on Morticia for guidance and support, the teen tries to sort out things for herself.

However, as Wednesday discovers, that may not be the best course of action.

Jenna Ortega has a few things in common with her character

Though she can’t see visions from the future or the past, Ortega does have some things in common with her character. While her choice of clothing colors is a bit more diverse, the Stuck in the Middle actor does know what it feels like to be a bit of a loner.

“I relate to her and I feel very similar to the way that she does,” Ortega told Rappler. “I feel like oftentimes I ostracize myself, I don’t know many people, I enjoy my solitude, we have a lot of the same interests. I think it’s really important for people to see, and especially, it’s really wonderful that she’s kind of the lead anti-hero and not just some side character. Freak representation is crucial and I think it’s really nice for them to be seen in a positive, disturbing light.”

Ortega seems to know how important it is for teens to celebrate their differences.

