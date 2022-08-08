‘Welcome to Plathville’ Star Shuts Down Fan Comments After Claims of Being ‘Driven Apart’

Less than one week after the season finale of TLC‘s Welcome to Plathville, the Plath family is under a microscope after the star of the reality television series took to Instagram to speak out against TLC and make claims of being “driven apart.”

The cast of TLC’s ‘Welcome to Plathville’ | TLC/Discovery Press

What happened in the season 4 finale of ‘Welcome to Plathville’?

Ethan Plath’s birthday celebration brought his warring mother, Kim Plath, and his wife Olivia together in the season 4 finale of TLC’s Welcome to Plathville.

However, their meeting wasn’t all moonlight and roses.

After years of silence, the women exchanged their first words, a simple set of “hi”s. Kim said that the brief exchange of pleasantries was “huge” after an estrangement that led Olivia and Ethan to distance themselves from his parents by moving from Georgia to Florida.

During a vacation in Jamaica with Olivia, Ethan, and his sister Moriah, Micah reached a breaking point and brought up the source of their tension with Olivia.

“What did you think about the peace, love, and understanding conversation we had [at the Rastafari village]?” he asked. “Do you see that happening with you and the rest of our family?”

Olivia responded by not wanting to be involved in relationships that are not good for her.

However, during a family tubing trip in Ichetucknee Springs, Fla., Olivia appeared to make amends with her feelings regarding Kim and Barry Plath, even for the day.

‘Welcome to Plathville’ star Moriah Plath shuts off Instagram comments after sharing a statement about division

In an Instagram post shared on Aug. 6, Moriah released a statement also shared on the social media pages of her siblings, Lydia and Micah.

She spoke of division within the family and how the TLC edits the series to look a certain way.

Moriah also turned off comments on the post, as did Lydia and Micah.

“We as a family have decided not to be divided anymore,” it began.

“There is a lot more to the story than what you have seen on the show. While we understand that this is a TV show and we are not in control of how this is edited, we are actually a family full of love and respect for each other.

“That being said, we as a family are not going to sit back and watch as our family is driven apart,” the first slide said.

This statement followed an explanation of what they claim is a misunderstanding regarding a shared credit card. Olivia said in the penultimate episode of the season that Kim wrongfully used the card. The family claims it was a shared account.

“Our mom should have had the opportunity to defend herself and tell her side of the story,” the post read.

Olivia Plath responds to Plath family Instagram post

Olivia Plath in ‘Welcome to Plathville’ | TLC via YouTube

The post continued by saying that some Plath kids “have been rebels and are finding our place in life and are very thankful to be supported and unconditionally loved by our family, no matter what choices we make or who we become.”

The post read that no one person is at fault for the issues within the Plath family.

However, they said they are speaking out on behalf of the youngest siblings of the clan, who are at “vulnerable ages,” and this discord is not “fair or healthy for them.”

The post concluded that the family felt if they didn’t “speak up, this cycle will never end.”

Olivia responded to one fan who said the family’s post has her “worried.”

Without a Crystal Ball shared a screenshot of Olivia’s response on their Instagram page.

“Dysfunctional systems like to protect dysfunction,” said her comment.

Welcome to Plathville is currently on hiatus.

RELATED: ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Fans Divided Over Ethan Plath’s ‘Frustrating’ Sit-Down With Mom Kim Ahead of Season Finale