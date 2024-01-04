While the world is focused on 'The Golden Bachelor' wedding special, Wells Adams is offering up his endorsement for the next installment of the franchise. He wants to see Joan Vassos become the first-ever golden bachelorette.

While most fans of Bachelor Nation are getting ready to tune into The Golden Wedding tonight, others have their sights set on what comes after. While Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner’s wedding is tonight’s main event, it won’t be the last we hear from at least one of the dating competition’s contestants. ABC is casting men for The Golden Bachelorette, which means a former contestant will likely become the show’s lead. While the network has not announced which lucky lady will get to pick from a sea of eligible bachelors, everyone has an opinion on who it should be. Wells Adams took to Instagram to endorse Joan Vassos for the first-ever golden bachelorette.

Wells Adams endorses Joan Vassos for ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

Former The Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams has made his pick regarding potential leading ladies for The Golden Bachelorette known. Adams took to Instagram ahead of Nist and Turner’s televised wedding to announce his pick. He shared a photo with Joan Vassos on his Instagram Story. In his story, Adams announced that Vassos was his pick for the first-ever golden bachelorette.

Gerry Turner and Joan Vassos | John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images

While ABC has not announced who will become the first-ever golden bachelorette, fans have been tossing out names for weeks. Vassos is one of the former contestants that fans would like to see become the first Golden Bachelorette. Vassos would be an unconventional choice for the network. The widow from Maryland left the competition unexpectedly early on. She self-eliminated to return home to help her daughter, who had recently given birth. Vassos later opened up about her daughter’s struggle with postpartum depression.

Still, she’s not ready to write off reality TV. She has admitted that she would be happy to become the golden bachelorette. During her appearance on a special associated with The Golden Bachelor, Vassos revealed that while her time with Turner was short, it made her crave a romantic connection again. If she hasn’t found that organically yet, we can totally see her signing up for the dating competition.

Who is Wells Adams?

Adams’ endorsement could be a winning one. After all, he knows the franchise inside and out. Fans first met Wells Adams during season 12 of The Bachelorette. He later appeared on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise and proved he had plenty of staying power, although not regarding love.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Wells was eliminated in week 3 of the show’s third season but later asked if he could rejoin the cast as the show’s bartender. Wells appeared on Bachelor in Paradise through season 6 as the bartender, although he admits he had no actual mixology training.

Adams eventually found his love but in a more high-tech setting. He married Sarah Hyland in 2022 after five years of dating. The couple met on Twitter in 2017 and took their relationship from there. According to People, they moved in together in 2018 and announced their engagement the following year. They planned to marry in 2020, but the pandemic put their plans on hold.