‘Westworld’ Season 4: Evan Rachel Wood Says Christina Shares 1 Important Quality With Dolores

Westworld Season 4 introduced Evan Rachel Wood’s new character, Christina, in the season premiere. Christina is not Dolores, the host who led the uprising and breakout from the theme park. The audience meets Christina working a day job at a software company, but Wood says she has one thing in common with her previous character.

Evan Rachel Wood | John Johnson/HBO

Wood was a guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast on June 29. Discussing her new Westworld Season 4 character, Wood drew one parallel between Christina and Dolores. Westworld airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. on HBO.

Christina carries on 1 Dolores theme in ‘Westworld’ Season 4

Westworld Season 4 viewers see Christina write stories for a video game. Her supervisor criticizes her stories, but Christina doesn’t want to write the same old game.

“I think people will sort of notice right away that this is a completely new person, but she is in a bit of a routine or a loop that may feel a little familiar,” Wood said on Happy Sad Confused. “She’s kind of like the wallflower. She’s a little unassuming, not totally confident in herself, really sweet girl, very nerdy, has Dolores qualities of ‘I really long for romance and poetry and excitement and I long for something more than what this world has to offer me.’”

‘Westworld’ Season 4 will confront Christina with the same issues as Dolores

While Wood avoided spoilers, she hinted at where the Westworld Season 4 story is going. Even though she’s no longer Dolores, Christina becomes embroiled in another narrative.

“And I feel like there’s something wrong with the world, but everyone’s making me feel like I’m the one that’s wrong,” Wood continued. “I think that’s where her and Dolores have a lot in common. She just knows something is off, and she can’t quite put her finger on it. That’s where she starts is sort of just getting this feeling and having to uncover the mystery of who she is and what the world she’s found herself in could be.”

Evan Rachel Wood enjoyed the new performance as Christina

Dolores evolved in her first three seasons. First, she was a host playing her role as the western damsel. Once she became sentient, Dolores broke free of the park’s bonds. By season 3, she was living in the real world, putting a stop to new technological dangers like Rehoboam. So by Westworld Season 4, Wood was ready for something new.

“I was excited to come back much more human,” Wood said. “I think when people come on the show, they’re like, ‘Turn me into a host.’ And I was kind of the opposite of I’m actually excited to be more vulnerable and be a little nerdier, and also it was nice to have a break from all the physically exhausting stuff. I was like ‘you guys go do it. I’m not in the dirt, I’m not doing it.’ They had mercy on me. I’m sure because next season they’ll be back at it.”

