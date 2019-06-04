What Does Farrah Abraham Do for a Living?

Teen Mom Farrah Abraham seems to stay very busy. She can be seen at awards shows, taking photos with celebrities, and hanging out at over-the-top parties. But what exactly does she do for work? Here’s what we know about what Farrah Abraham does for a living.

Product endorsements

Farrah Abraham | Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

One source of Farrah’s income is product endorsement deals. She often promotes different products on her Instagram page. Unfortunately, the reality star has stirred up some controversy with her endorsements. Fans feel the way some of these products are advertised is in poor taste because it seems to make light of being a bad parent. In an endorsement for Focus Factor, Farrah admitted she was so distracted she once left her daughter, Sophia, in a store. She said she didn’t realize her mistake until she had gotten inside her car:

Ladies (and men): Ever returned to your car and realized you’ve left your child in the store! Omg, this happened once, but since starting @focus.factor Extra Strength there’s no way that will happen! This stuff improved my concentration, memory, and focus majorly! You know I’m momma #1, this gal is getting Sh#% done! Go check out focusfactor.com.

Modeling

Farrah also makes money from modeling. Lately, she has been modeling products for the retailer Pretty Little Thing. The reality star often posts photos on Instagram of her modeling shoots. However, some Teen Mom fans are upset about the posts because most of the images are quite racy, with Farrah posting nearly naked in many of them. One fan said Farrah should tone it down since Sophia seems to visit the page. The fan pointed out that Sophia “liked” a topless photo of Farrah, which drew concern among many Instagram commenters.

Entrepreneurship

Farrah started a few businesses after reaching fame on Teen Mom. However, the reality star has reportedly had some trouble keeping the businesses open. Farrah was sued for failure to pay rent for her F&S by Farrah and Sophia Laurent Boutique. Abraham reportedly signed two five-year leases in 2016. However, she fell behind on rent payments. The company that manages the Oaks at Lakeway Mall in Travis County, Texas, requested payment but has yet to see a check, according to TMZ. The publication also reports the attorney representing Abraham’s boutique says they don’t intend to make more payments under the lease agreement.

Reality TV

Farrah Abraham | David Livingston/Getty Images

Farrah Abraham is one of the richest of all the stars who have appeared on Teen Mom. As of this writing, The Squander estimates she has a net worth of $3 to $4 million. She began building her wealth from appearances on the shows Teen Mom, Couples Therapy, and Single AF.

Porn

Farrah Abraham | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

This income source resulted in Farrah losing her spot on Teen Mom. Not long after reaching reality TV stardom, Farrah began appearing in adult film productions. She reportedly earns $12,000 for each adult video she posts to CamSoda. However, her participation in adult entertainment came at a price since it resulted in the termination of her MTV partnership.

Farrah Abraham has hinted at a career in film

One of Farrah’s biggest goals is to become a movie star. In 2018, she announced on Instagram that her book My Teenage Dream Ended, would become a movie. She even put out a call for actors to try out for parts in the film. Farrah told Too Fab she wants to be a screen writer and she’s working on pursuing a career in film.

Read more: Fans Are Disturbed by ‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham’s Latest Product Endorsement

Check out Showbiz Cheat Sheet on Facebook!