What Does the British Royal Family Tree Look Like and What Is the Line of Succession to the Throne?

The British royal family tree is a pretty complex one due to just how large their family is. Sure we all know the late Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III, Prince William, his children, and Prince Harry but there are so many lesser-known royals who are also in the line of succession to the throne. And that line can change with every death and birth of a new baby.

While complicated, their history is interesting. Here’s a look at their family tree and who falls where in the line of succession.

It makes the most sense to break down the family tree starting with King George V, the first monarch of Britain’s House of Windsor. He and his wife, Mary, had six children Edward, Albert, Mary, Henry, George, and John. When George V died the crown passed to his firstborn son.

Edward VIII became king but wanted to wed two-time American divorcee, Wallis Simpson, which at the time was not allowed. Still, Edward was set on marrying Simpson and therefore abdicated the throne to do so. On Dec. 11, 1936, his brother, Albert, was crowned King George VI.

King George VI and his wife, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, the Queen Mother had two children, Elizabeth II, and her sister, Margaret. Princess Elizabeth married Prince Philip and went on to become the queen when her father died in 1952.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh had four children Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward. Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana then, of course, had Princes William and Harry. Anne has one son, Peter Phillips, and one daughter, Zara Tindall. Neither have titles. Andrew, the Duke of York, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, are the parents of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. Edward, Earl of Wessex also has two children Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn.

Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have one son, Archie, and one daughter, Lilibet. Peter Phillips’ first’ wife, Autumn Kelly, gave birth to two daughters, Savannah and Isla. Zara and her husband Mike Tindall have two girls named Mia and Lena, and one son named Lucas. Eugenie and Beatrice also have children of their own.

So where do each of these royals fall in the line of succession?

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, King Charles III took over the throne after his mother. His oldest son, Prince William, then became the Prince of Wales and first in line to the throne. His son, Prince George, is second. George’s little sister, Charlotte, is third in line thanks to the Succession to the Crown Act which amended the system so that males no longer take precedence over their older sisters. And their younger brother, Louis, who was born in April 2018, is fourth.

After the birth of each of William’s children, Harry’s place in the line was bumped down. The Duke of Sussex currently sits at fifth in line and his son, Archie, was born he became sixth. Harry’s daughter currently sits in the seventh spot and her great uncle Prince Andrew is in the eighth position. The Duke of York’s eldest daughter Princess Beatrice is ninth and Bea’s daughter, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, who she gave birth to on Sept. 18, 2021, is 10th. Beatrice’s younger sister, Princess Eugenie, is 11th and her son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank born on Feb. 9, 2021, is 12th.

If you’re not sure who comes after that the answer is Prince Edward followed by his son, James, who’s 14th. Edward’s daughter, Louise, is 15th. Her aunt, Anne, is 16th and the Princess Royal’s son, Peter, is 17th. Peter’s daughters Savannah and Isla, are 18th and 19th. Anne’s daughter, Zara, is 20th and her children Mia, Lena, and Lucas are 21st, 22nd, and 23rd in the line of succession to the British throne.