What Dolly Parton Thinks About Aging Now That She’s 77

Country artist Dolly Parton turned 77 years old on Jan. 19. For her birthday, Parton released a song called “Don’t Make Me Have to Come Down There.” In a recent interview with Yahoo Life, Parton gave insight into how she feels about her birthday and aging.

Dolly Parton | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Dolly Parton thinks she does not ‘have time to age’

On Parton’s 77th birthday, Yahoo Life published a new interview with the country singer-songwriter. In the interview, Parton revealed that she thinks she does not “have time to age.”

“People say, ‘How do you stay so young?’ and I say, ‘Because I don’t have time to age,'” Parton said. “That’s really kind of my line, but it’s true … I’m turning 77 and I think, Golly, how did I get that old? The time just kind of flew by, but you base it more on what you’ve got ahead of you instead of what’s behind you.”

She continued, “I think: I’ve gotta work. I’ve gotta make hay while the sun shines. I have been blessed in my life to have done so many things. They say wisdom comes with age, and if that’s the truth then I ought to be really smart by now because 77 is a big number.”

The singer released a song called ‘Don’t Make Me Have to Come Down There’

For her birthday, Parton released a song called “Don’t Make Me Have to Come Down There.” The song was released as a digital single on streaming and music-purchasing platforms.

In “Don’t Make Me Have to Come Down There,” Parton sings about God visiting her in a dream.

“Last night I had a dream about God/ He was standing on a mountain top/ Looking down, around in such dismay/ And in my dream I heard him say/ Don’t make me have to come down there/ My children, you had best beware/ If you don’t pay attention, consequences will be dire/ Don’t make me have to come down there,” Parton sings in the song’s first verse and chorus.

I’ve got something special for you! Bake life a little sweeter with my new @realduncanhines’ biscuits, cornbread, and brownie mixes. Sign-up to be the first to try them! #duncanhinespartner https://t.co/HRAe1H1pGQ pic.twitter.com/t2j5JFEPeg — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 25, 2023

Why Dolly Parton released ‘Don’t Make Me Have to Come Down There’

Speaking with Yahoo Life, Parton revealed that she released “Don’t Make Me Have to Come Down There” to start “the new year on a positive note.”

She continued, “People are always asking me for words of wisdom or some Dolly-isms or whatever they call it.”

Parton then shared some advice for fans and how she views her success.

“I have a saying that my desire has always been greater than my fear,” Parton told Yahoo Life. “Even if I am scared to death about something I think, Well, if I don’t try it, I’m never going to know and what’s the worst that could happen? I’ll just try something else or I’ll try again later.”

The singer continued, “It’s not like somebody’s going to kill you or anything [if you fail]. You’re just going to try, so don’t be afraid to try. Try to do whatever you think is right. And it’s OK to fail. If you fail, get up and try again.”