What Fans Think of Drake’s ‘Sticky’ Music Video

Drake released the song “Sticky” on his new album Honestly, Nevermind. The song is one of the two lead singles from the album, and Drake released a music video for “Sticky” on Aug. 2. Here’s what fans of the rapper think of the new music video.

Drake | Joseph Okpako/WireImage

What fans think of Drake’s music video for ‘Sticky’

The music video for “Sticky” was released on Aug. 2. Following the music video’s release, fans of Drake shared what they thought of the “Sticky” music video in YouTube comments.

Some fans focused on praising Drake’s personality that came through in the music video.

“One thing i like about this dude is, he never let his friends down i mean they are with him every single Music Video started from the bottom and they here,” wrote a YouTube user.

“As someone from the film fraternity, I’m glad to see Drake crediting his crew in the music video. It’s very classy on his part. Hope more artists follow suit,” a fan wrote on YouTube.

Other fans shared that Drake’s music video for “Sticky” served as inspiration for their own life and goals.

“In every Drake video, he always has the best views in every city, state, country, continent,” a fan wrote on YouTube. “It makes you want to go travel and change your whole lifestyle. … I believe that I will be able to see those views in real life. It’s all about patience and I’m blessed to have it.”

Another fan wrote on YouTube, “this video inspires me to take that leap and go get it and break that cycle everyone seems to be stuck in. i’m tired of it.”

What happens in the ‘Sticky’ music video

The “Sticky” music video was directed by Theo Skudra and produced by Colossale. Overall, the “Sticky” music video showcases Drake’s lifestyle.

It opens with concert footage and shows Drake clubbing, spending time at a boat party, and fishing in the woods with a group of people.

In the song, Drake addresses “sticky” situations throughout his life and career with the song’s main hook being, “You know how sticky it get, ayy.”

“When everything is put to rest/ And everybody takes a breath/ And everything gets addressed/ It’s you alone with your regrets/ All that pumpin’ up your chest/ All that talk about the best/ You know how sticky it gets,” Drake raps at the end of “Sticky.”

Drake defended his new album from critics

Drake dropped Honestly, Nevermind as a surprise release on June 17. Following its release, the album received mixed reviews from critics and fans.

In a video clip shared by Complex, Drake appeared to defend the album, saying, “It’s all good if you don’t get it yet. It’s all good. That’s what we do. That’s what we do. We wait for you to catch up. We’re in here, though. We’re caught up already. On to the next. My goodness.”

