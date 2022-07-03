What Does Gabby Barrett’s Husband, Cade Foehner, Do For a Living?

Gabby Barrett is finally enjoying the fruits of success after experiencing hardship in her career. Nashville labels rejected Barrett because they thought she couldn’t write music. The country music star became a sensation after appearing on American Idol, but the show not only gave the star fame, but she also met her husband there. So what does Barrett’s husband, Cade Foehner, do for a living? Find out.

(L-R) Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett | Rich Fury/Getty Images

What does Cade Foehner do for a living?

Foehner achieved fame after appearing on the 16th season of the American singing competition show American Idol. Since then, he has enjoyed relative success in the industry. Aside from being a musician, Foehner is a minister and a former rodeo kid.

After his performance on the show, judge and pop star Katy Perry remarked that she had seen some things her parents might have censored. Notably, Perry started her career in the church, and her parents are ministers. When Perry remarked that, Foehner said, “I’m a minister too, so it’s OK.”

According to Brides, Foehner used to be a rodeo star. He told the Center Broadcasting Company, “I rodeoed my whole life. But I broke my leg riding a horse. So I asked for a guitar for Christmas and picked it up, and then I just kind of fell in love.” Foehner still rides horses, as seen in his social media posts.

Gabby Barrett said she pursued her husband

Barrett and Foehner appeared on season 16 of American Idol, which saw Maddie Pope taking the crown. While Barrett won over the hearts of Americans with her sweet melodic voice, she had her sights set on two things, the winnings and her future husband. The singer told Pop Culture that she made the first move due to their natural connection. She said,

“He has a really cool look, my husband. He has lots of hair, just super cool rocker dude, and I wanted to make a video with him of us singing together. And so I initiated it.”

Barrett admitted that she had reservations initially because she believed he didn’t like her, but he ended up texting her. She said, “I was like, ‘Oh, I see what’s going on here.’ So it was a mutual thing, but I went after him first.”

The two began dating, and Foehner popped the big question in March 2019. Foehner and Barrett traveled to Los Angeles and booked a room in the same hotel where they first met when competing for the Idol crown.

Foehner asked Barrett to marry him in the same room they stayed in during their time at Idol. The duo tied the knot a few months later in October 2019, saying their “I Dos” in front of a small group of friends and family in Garrison, Texas.

The couple sat down with PEOPLE to speak about the event’s significance, saying, “We wanted a small, intimate wedding with close friends and family. We can’t wait to have everyone we love under one roof to send us off into this new season.”

Counting On star Jinger Duggar’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, married the celebrity couple, who wrote their own vows.

How many children do Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner have?

Gotten to spend a very sweet week with our newest addition.. meet our girl?

Baylah May Foehner

1.18.21 pic.twitter.com/5ZteHwhVj6 — Gabby Barrett (@GabbyBarrett_) January 26, 2021

The pair didn’t waste much time when starting a family. Barrett and Foehner welcomed their first child in January 2021, a healthy baby girl named Baylah May. Barrett captioned the image of her baby with the caption, “Got to spend a very sweet week with our newest addition … meet our girl.”

The pair shared with PEOPLE that they “talked and prayed” about having children. However, it wasn’t until the pandemic that they decided they didn’t want to wait. Barrett recently shared that she was expecting a son.

