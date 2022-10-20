What Happened to Harp on ‘The Masked Singer’? Why She Wasn’t on the Show Last Night

The Masked Singer Season 8 has only been on for a few weeks, but Harp was a fan-favorite from the start. Decked out in a glittering gold costume, Harp became the show’s first-ever Queen of the Masked Singer. She kept her crown for two more consecutive weeks, even making some viewers (and judge Ken Jeong) emotional with her beautiful voice. And yet, she was absent from episode 4 on Oct. 19, leaving many fans confused. What happened to Harp on The Masked Singer? Thankfully, there’s nothing to worry about.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 8 Episode 4.]

Harp dominated in the first three weeks of ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8, so what happened to her in episode 4? | Michael Becker/FOX

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 Episode 4 brought 3 new masks

The Masked Singer Season 8 Episode 4 celebrated the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, even bringing in the legendary composer as a guest judge. Three new masks — Maize, Mermaid, and Robo Girl — performed songs from his famous musicals. Maize was eliminated early in the night, revealing his identity as Sex and the City star Mario Cantone.

Meanwhile, Mermaid and Robo Girl went head-to-head in Battle Royale. In the end, Mermaid went home, but not before revealing herself as disco legend Gloria Gaynor. Robo Girl was named the night’s Queen, leaving her identity a mystery.

What happened to Harp on ‘The Masked Singer’?

Many fans of Harp looked forward to seeing her perform again after she rocked songs like Pink’s “Perfect” and Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing.” Her voice would have made a great fit for Andrew Lloyd Webber Night. Unfortunately, Harp was nowhere to be seen, but don’t worry — nothing bad happened to her. She didn’t unexpectedly go home or secretly get unmasked. It all came down to The Masked Singer Season 8’s new format.

For the first time ever, The Masked Singer is following a fast-paced “King or Queen” format in each episode. That means three or four masks perform each night, but only the best singer moves forward and takes the crown. For example, in episode 1, Harp became Queen, while Knight (William Shatner) and Hedgehog (Eric Idle) went home.

The new format is split into groups of three episodes. Harp won Queen once again in episode 3, which sent her straight to the semi-finals. So, she won’t be back for a few more weeks while others compete for the crown. The King or Queen in episode 6 will also move to the semi-finals, and so on.

Many fans have disliked the new format because most contestants only get to perform once or twice before they’re unmasked, making the game very short. However, the competition will no doubt be fierce in the semi-finals.

Our prediction for Harp’s identity on ‘The Masked Singer’

While the celebrity behind Harp remains a mystery, many fans believe they’ve already figured out her identity: Glee star Amber Riley. And given all the evidence, we have to agree. For example, a reference to luxury cars likely translated to Mercedes, her character’s name on Glee. The Masked Singer also showed a pair of 3D glasses and a witch hat, likely pointing to Riley’s time in Glee: The 3D Concert Movie and The Wiz Live!. Fans will have to wait until the semi-finals to hear even more compelling clues and see if Harp is finally unmasked.

New episodes of The Masked Singer Season 8 air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

