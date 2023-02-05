What Is Bad Bunny’s Net Worth?

Bad Bunny has been taking the music world by storm. Since the release of his first album, he has been ascending the music charts and breaking Spotify streaming records. Here’s a look at Bad Bunny’s net worth.

Bad Bunny’s awards and recognitions

Bad Bunny | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy

Bad Bunny’s talent has not gone unnoticed. Back in 2021, he was named to TIME magazine’s list of 100 Most Influential People. Fans can’t seem to get enough of the artist. His songs are so popular that he was named Spotify’s most-streamed artist for the last three years. And to top it all off, Bad Bunny received Billboard’s “Best Latin Artist” and “Best Latin Male Artist” awards in 2022. He has also received Grammy awards, MTV Video Music awards, and more.

Bad Bunny has collaborated with top musical artists. Some of his collaboration partners include Cardi B, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Karol G, and Daddy Yankee.

Bad Bunny’s 2023 Grammy nomination

Bad Bunny | Gladys Vega/ Getty Images

Bad Bunny’s album Un Verano Sin Ti is nominated for Album of the Year. In 2022, the album had seven songs in the Top 10 of the US Billboard 200. He made Billboard chart history when four of his all-Spanish songs were simultaneously in the Top 10. The four hit songs are “Moscow Mule,” “Titi Me Pregunto,” “Despues De La Playa,” and “Me Porta Bonito.”

Bad Bunny’s net worth

As of this writing, Bad Bunny has an estimated net worth of $40 million, reports Celebrity Net Worth. This is a $22 million increase from his net worth of $18 million in 2022.

Bad Bunny’s wealth comes from a variety of income streams. He reportedly earned around $150,000 for his role in the Brad Pitt movie Bullet Train (via Showbiz Galore). He also appeared in My Spy, Narcos: Mexico, and F:9: The Fast Saga. (Here’s a look at which Fast and Furious movie made the most money so far.)

Bad Bunny also earns money from concert performances. Pollstar estimates he makes as much as $2.7 million for each performance. He had a great year during the first half of 2022. According to Billboard Boxscore, Bad Bunny’s “El Último Tour del Mundo,” which had shows throughout North America from February to April 2022, grossed $116. 8 million and sold 575,000 tickets.

Bad Bunny’s tour took the top spot on the 2022 mid-year Top Tours chart. Billboard reports this tour is the highest grossing tour by a Latin artist in Billboard Boxscore history.

Bad Bunny also makes a significant amount of money from Spotify streams. He was the most-streamed artist around the world in 2022 (beating out Taylor Swift, who came second place). Last year, Bad Bunny reportedly made $36.2 million from more than 18.5 billion streams. Furthermore, he earns an estimated $100,000 per appearance as a WWE star, says Wrestling Edge.

How Bad Bunny got his name

How did Bad Bunny (born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) get his stage name? He explained the origin of the unusual name during an interview with E! News. The star revealed the name came from a childhood photo. In the picture, he wore a white bunny costume—and he wasn’t happy about it.

“That name comes from a picture when I was a kid. I think I was 6 years old,” he tells E! News. “I was so mad. That was Easter day in school, and the teacher picked me to dress up.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.