Keke Palmer is one of the most discussed actors today. From viral videos to upcoming roles in major movies, the 28-year-old seems to be everywhere. A former child star, Palmer has been working in the entertainment industry for years, so what is her net worth?

Keke Palmer’s start in the entertainment industry

Palmer was born and raised in Harvey, Illinois. Her real name is not actually Keke, but Lauren Keyana. Palmer’s love of acting is a family tradition; her parents were both professional actors.

Palmer started acting when she was young, earning her first screen credit in 2004’s Barbershop 2: Back in Business. A year later, she signed a record deal with Atlantic Records. She continued acting, appearing in movies like Akeelah and the Bee, Madea’s Family Reunion, and Jump In!

Palmer also released her first studio album, So Uncool, in 2007. It charted at No. 86 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

In 2008, Palmer scored the starring role in Nickelodeon’s True Jackson, VP, elevating her status among the pre-teen set. She earned a reported $20,000 per episode, making her the fourth-highest-paid child star on television.

Since then, Palmer has appeared in movies like Ice Age: Collision Course and Hustlers as well as shows like Scream Queens and Big Mouth. She also launched her own talk show, Just Keke, in 2014.

The actor also co-hosted Strahan, Sara, and Keke in 2019, earning a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

What is Keke Palmer’s net worth?

The 28-year-old has been steadily working on screen since her start, so it makes sense that she would rack up a pretty significant net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Palmer has a net worth of $7.5 million.

That number will probably grow in the coming months. Palmer is starring in the upcoming Jordan Peele horror movie, Nope. The movie’s plot is still pretty mysterious, but it looks like Nope will see a town interact with aliens.

Palmer loved her part in the movie. She told the New York Post, “The chick I play is a character usually only guys play. She’s cool. Fearless. I appreciate what black America means for our culture. And believing in my improv encouraged my comedy experience. It feels like an illusion.”

Is Keke Palmer dating anybody?

The actor is pretty busy in her work life, but Palmer has made time for romance. Even though she is very tight-lipped when it comes to talking about her personal life, she’s been linked to Meek Mill and Brotherly Love co-star Quincy Brown.

Most recently, Palmer and self-described athlete, actor, and analyst Darius Jackson featured each other on their Instagrams, sparking relationship rumors. However, after the pair deleted all photos of each other on the app, many assumed Palmer and Jackson called it quits.

Palmer can seemingly do it all. It’s no surprise the multi-talented star is worth such a significant chunk of change.

