What Is Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty House?

Rihanna used to just be known as an international pop sensation who has hit singles like “SOS,” “Umbrella,” “Don’t Stop the Music,” and “Rude Boy.” However, these days, she is also a mogul in the makeup industry with her brand Fenty Beauty.

Fenty Beauty was launched in 2017 and has been growing rapidly. Recently, Rihanna even announced the creation of an exciting new project called Fenty Beauty House that should help market the brand even more to the younger generation.

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty brand has been taking over the beauty industry

Rihanna | Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

When Fenty Beauty came onto the market in 2017, Rihanna’s goal was to create a brand that is inclusive of different types of skin tones. According to Fenty Beauty’s website at the time, Rihanna has been a fan of makeup for a long time, but being a black woman, she has seen a lack of products targeted toward women with darker shades.

“She launched a makeup line ‘so that women everywhere would be included,’ focusing on a wide range of traditionally hard-to-match skin tones, creating formulas that work for all skin types, and pinpointing universal shades,” the website stated.

Because of this, Fenty Beauty quickly attracted fans everywhere. It famously launched with 40 shades of foundation and was widely lauded for sticking to its promise of inclusivity. Other brands, such as Dior and CoverGirl, soon followed in Fenty Beauty’s footsteps.

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty House will promote the brand via TikTok

Rihanna debuts new TikTok house in Los Angeles:



“We are standing in the official first Fenty Beauty TikTok home. I just wanted to create a platform for the next wave of content creators. I think our generation is the sickest, the illest, the most creative.” pic.twitter.com/OYgnRVMRKC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 9, 2020

Earlier this month, Rihanna announced the launch of Fenty Beauty House at an event to promote her new mascara product. The house will be a literal house where a number of TikTok influencers reside in and is a base for them to create collaborative content that will promote Fenty Beauty.

This move seems to be capitalizing on the trend of social media influencers living together and working alongside one another to make content for fans. One of the most well-known is the Team 10 house that is run by YouTuber Jake Paul. Meanwhile, TikTok users might also know Hype House, which consists of 21 influencers on the platform renting a mansion together in Los Angeles

Harper’s Bazaar reported that Fenty Beauty House influencers will be able to “raid the fully stocked ‘Make-up Pantry'” in order to create original content to promote the brand. Rihanna’s team also hopes that the house will be “a beautiful new space to collaborate, express, learn, and build community.”

When Rihanna appeared at the house to celebrate its launch, she also shared the reason behind her decision to open Fenty Beauty House. The singer said: “I just wanted to create a platform for the next wave of content creators. I think our generation is the sickest, the illest, the most creative. I can’t do it alone, so to join in with the people who are influencing the world, my community, my generation, this is like a hug.”

Which influencers are already a part of Fenty Beauty House?

So far, Fenty Beauty House has announced five “housemates” already. True to the brand’s promise of inclusivity, the “housemates” consist of young influencers who come from various backgrounds. They are all Gen Z stars in their teens and early 20’s.

The current “housemates” are Savannah Palacio, Makayla, Emmy Combs, Challan Trishann, and Dawn Morante. They all have over 200,000 followers on TikTok each, with Emmy Combs being the most followed at 4.3 million.

The house will have a rotating group of “housemates,” so fans can expect to see many more influencers join in the future.