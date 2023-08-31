It’s easy to forget that members of the British royal family are ordinary people behind their privileged facade. King Charles and Queen Camilla are both monarchs and iconic figureheads of the country, but behind the scenes, they are also apparently very loving parents and grandparents. Notably, Camilla, who hasn’t always been the public’s most beloved member of the royal family, is a dedicated grandmother, with her former daughter-in-law recently gushing publicly about what a “hands-on” granny she is.

Queen Camilla is often at her husband’s side

Queen Camilla | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Camilla has been with Charles for decades, and after their 2005 wedding, many members of the British public started to accept the fact that she would be their new queen. Things became official in May 2023, when Charles officially had his coronation ceremony — and Camilla was at his side. In the months since, Camilla has been busier than ever, working on behalf of important causes and stepping out to special events and ceremonies.

While Camilla is busier than ever, she makes sure her schedule is never too packed to spend time with her family and friends. The monarch has a large family, with several children of her own that she raised long before she married Charles. While most of the public knows her as their queen, her children and grandchildren know her as a loving matriarch.

How many children and grandchildren does Queen Camilla have?

Camilla has two children: Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles. She welcomed her children when she was married to her first husband, Tom Parker Bowles. She’s also a stepmother to Charles’ two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. Impressively, Camilla has five grandchildren, according to Town and Country Magazine.

The publication reports that Lola Parker Bowles is the eldest of Camilla’s grandchildren, the daughter of Tom and Sara Parker Bowles. Born in 2007, Lola and Camilla seem to be very close, with the monarch once revealing that she plays Wordle with her “every day.”

Eliza Lopes is Camilla’s other granddaughter, the child of Laura Lopes and her husband Harry Lopes. Harry and Laura Lopes also have twin sons named Louis and Gus, whom Camilla has admitted she enjoys texting with regularly. Finally, Freddy Parker Bowles is the youngest of Camilla’s grandchildren, and the son of Tom and Sara Parker Bowles. Camilla also has five step-grandchildren, with the children of William, Kate Middleton, and Harry and Meghan Markle calling the monarch “Gaga.”

Queen Camilla is apparently an ‘amazing’ grandmother

Camilla Parker Bowles’ 73rd birthday portrait | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In a recent talk show appearance, Camilla’s former daughter-in-law, Sara Parker Bowles, raved about the royal’s skills as a grandparent. As reported by People Magazine, Parker Bowles said that Camilla is “an amazing granny” to her two teenagers, Lola and Freddy. Parker Bowles described how “She wants to know everything that they’re into. She loves jewelry and she’s really knowledgeable about it. Lola is obsessed as well, so they always chat about that.”

Parker Bowles also praised her former mother-in-law’s style, admitting on Lorraine that “I think she’s having fun with it, and I think it really shows. It’s evolved naturally and she’s a perfect example of someone who’s sort of eased into their style and feels confident and sticks to what they know. I think that’s a really good way to go.” Ultimately, it seems as though Camilla prioritizes time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and knows how to make them feel special.