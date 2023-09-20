Meghan Markle mixed high and low-end fashion, but another characteristic of her Invictus Games outfits have an expert referencing Kate Middleton.

Meghan Markle — and Prince Harry — have kept their distance from fellow British royals. (They haven’t been seen publicly with the British royal family since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022.) However, the Duchess of Sussex seems to have taken a page from her sister-in-law Kate Middleton’s style playbook. An expert says Meghan’s outfits, whether “purposely or subconsciously,” skewed more business-like at the Invictus Games, an element often seen in the Princess of Wales’s wardrobe.

Neutral outfits were Meghan’s go-to at the Düsseldorf Invictus Games

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images

“Meghan Markle may have been a little lighter on the public appearances over the last 12 months or so, but her absence has had absolutely no effect on her ability to influence the fashion world,” Miranda Holder, a celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert, told Newsweek.

Indeed, Meghan’s sartorial choices were closely followed, with the so-called Meghan Effect very much alive and well. A black and white J. Crew cardigan Meghan wore to watch wheelchair basketball with Harry subsequently sold out. As did the black dress she wore for her first Invictus Games appearance in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Sept. 12, 2023.

“The duchess has stayed true to her regular fashion form all week, stepping out in a selection of minimalist but luxurious, mostly monochrome outfits in her signature ‘sporty-chic’ style,” Holder said.

“There was an artful pairing of the designer brands such as Staud and Cult Gaia to which we know Meghan is partial,” she continued. She wore “more accessible labels such as J.Crew and Banana Republic,” in what Holder called a “familiar style ploy used by celebrities and royals alike.” Why? Because “it maintains the glamorous sartorial narrative, whilst still keeping a degree of relatability with their followers.”

Meghan’s ‘business’ Invictus Games outfits reminded a fashion expert of Kate

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

The expert continued, sharing the connection she saw between Meghan’s Invictus Games outfits and those of her sister-in-law, Kate. Specifically, how Meghan’s choice of clothing looked in line with some of Kate’s looks.

“What was interesting was that Meghan seemed to have gone back to her old style habit of wearing neutrals,” Holder said. “Just as she did in her early days as a working royal, which she explained in the Netflix documentary was to fit in and not draw attention.”

“Perhaps Meghan is purposely or subconsciously reflecting her sister-in-law Kate across the pond, and deliberately selecting clothes which feel a little more ‘business’ for public appearances, particularly when charities are involved.”

“Allowing the media to focus on the very worthy causes they are supporting,” she continued. “Remembering, of course, that Meghan’s version of ‘business’ has always had a more laid-back, casual vibe than Kate.”

“Alternatively, it could simply be that Meghan wanted to support her husband in every way possible, which included not drawing focus away from him on such an important occasion,” she concluded.

Meghan Markle reportedly did her own hair and make-up for the Invictus Games

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

In addition to Meghan getting attention for her Invictus Games outfits, as did her hair and make-up. Meghan was said to have done her own make-up and hair at the games (via Daily Mail).

The reason? Her usual make-up artist, Daniel Martin, had a scheduling conflict. As did Meghan’s go-to hairstylist George Northwood.