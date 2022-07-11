What Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Did to Strengthen Their Relationship Right After Getting Married

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin married in 2019. At the time they got married, the two seemingly had opposite lives. While McLoughlin was an NYPD officer in New York City, Lambert is a country music star who was born in Texas and lives in Nashville, Tennessee. In an interview with Esquire, Lambert shared how she and McLoughlin worked on their relationship as “newlyweds.”

Brendan McLoughlin | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Miranda Lambert was in ‘a happy place’ when she first married Brendan McLoughlin

Lambert and McLoughlin married in January 2019. The two married just two months after meeting in November 2018. When they married, McLoughlin was an officer with the NYPD.

McLoughlin also has a son from a previous relationship who still lives in New York City. He has since retired from the NYPD and primarily resides on Lambert’s farm in Nashville.

Before he retired, Lambert told Esquire that they spent “six months” living in New York City together. This time in the city inspired Lambert to write the song “Fire Escape” and her 2019 album Wildcard.

“I was back in a happy place,” Lambert told Esquire of her time with McLoughlin.

Time off touring means it’s time to hit the dusty trail! There’s no better way to spend summer than glamping with your best pals. We’re out on a 20 day run of adventures out west. We kicked it off in beautiful Colorado. Stay tuned for more tales from the road. Happy trails y’all! pic.twitter.com/AytwfdjLLJ — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) July 5, 2022

RELATED: Miranda Lambert on Being a Stepmom: ‘This Is a Whole New Journey’

Miranda Lambert took ‘a break’ from making music and spent time with Brendan McLoughlin

While her new marriage initially inspired Lambert’s music, she ended up taking “a break” from making music in 2020 and spent time with McLoughlin.

“I’ve never taken a break that long ever,” Lambert told Esquire. “And it really made me realize a lot of things about how I’ve been on the grind for so long. I felt better, my body felt better. My husband and I were pretty much newlyweds, and we really got to spend such great time together.”

She continued, “We bought an Airstream, and we camped up to see my stepson in New York, and went on the road, just us two, and it was really cool. I think that really built some strength in our new marriage.”

Y’all welcome Cowboy to the Farmily! Our newest addition. Just in time for Father’s Day! When my friend Eric said a friend of his had a horse that needed to be re homed …. That’s never a no… It’s a hell yeah!

?? #ifiwasacowboy pic.twitter.com/IxtHhEAclo — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) June 20, 2022

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Calls New Love a ‘Hallmark Movie’ After Blake Shelton Divorce

Lambert also shared that her husband took up a new hobby while they were together during those months in 2020.

“Brendan also started making homemade bread,” Lambert told Esquire. “And when I finally put jeans on again, I realized that the bread had to stop.”

Miranda Lambert wants to travel with her husband

On social media, Lambert and McLoughlin frequently share pictures on Lambert’s farm and of themselves traveling together. Speaking with Esquire, Lambert shared that she wants to find a “balance” between her career and her personal life.

“When I start thinking about my goals for the next decade, a lot of it is life stuff,” Lambert said. “I want to take my Airstream down Route 66 with my husband—and I also want to maybe write a song and get an Oscar nomination. But I can balance those two things way better when I’m dreaming about the life part, and not just the career part.”

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Divorce From Blake Shelton: ‘I Won’t Lie in My Music’