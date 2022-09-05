What Miranda Lambert Was Like in High School — Bad Grades, Bad Boyfriends, and Bad Fashion

In country music, singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert is one of the genre’s biggest stars. The singer recently won Entertainer of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards. Back in 2009, Lambert gave an interview explaining what she was like in high school before she became famous.

What kind of grades did Miranda Lambert make in high school?

Lambert was born and raised in Texas, and she made her major label debut in country music in 2005 with her studio album Kerosene.

In 2009, Lambert was interviewed by Seventeen Magazine about her high school experience and what she was like when she was 17 years old.

When asked if she was a stellar student, Lambert gave the reply, “No. I didn’t fail, but I barely passed.”

While Lambert did not excel at academics, it turns out her classmates always suspected she would become famous one day.

“I got voted ‘Most Likely to Be a Famous Singer,'” Lambert told Seventeen Magazine.

Lambert also revealed to the magazine that she was inspired by Mariah Carey when she “was growing up.”

“When I was growing up, I really used to sit and watch VHS tapes of Mariah Carey’s live shows. I thought she was a great entertainer, so I guess she was a pretty big inspiration. I think I find new idols every day — someone that says something really inspiring, is successful, has character,” Lambert said.

What the country singer thinks of her fashion

In a recent YouTube video for her upcoming Las Vegas residency, Lambert referenced her current fashion sense and her Texas upbringing, saying:

“I’m from Texas so bigger hair and more sequins, don’t threaten me with a good time.”

Back in 2009, Lambert called her style in high school one word: “Bad.”

“Bad, real bad. I didn’t get style until I got on Nashville Star. I didn’t wear any makeup. I would wear wind pants and T-shirts to school. Hideous,” Lambert said.

The singer also shared that she appreciates one trend from her high school years that she did not like at the time.

“Wide-leg jeans. I thought they were hideous then, but I like them now,” the singer told Seventeen Magazine.

At the start of her career, Lambert became known for revenge-filled breakup anthems. Speaking with Seventeen Magazine, the singer admitted she did not do “many crazy things” when it came to dating in high school.

“I didn’t do that many crazy things,” the singer-songwriter said. “I would like to think I didn’t have to, but I probably should have. Maybe that’s why I had some loser boyfriends!”

In the interview with Seventeen Magazine, Lambert also gave details about her high school boyfriend.

“He was not my dad’s ideal high school boyfriend for me, but we dated all through high school, and he took me to two proms, and he was kind of the guy with the right system. He had a Mercedes. He was kind of ghetto when we started dating, and now he’s a good old redneck. So now he’s friends with my dad and lives down the street,” Lambert revealed.

Lambert is currently married to Brendan McLoughlin, a former NYPD officer.

