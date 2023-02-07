What Miranda Lambert Would Be Doing if She Wasn’t a Singer

Miranda Lambert is one of the most popular country singer-songwriters in music right now. The singer was recently nominated for four awards at the 2023 Grammy Awards. While on the red carpet at the 2023 Grammys, Lambert revealed what her job would be if she didn’t pursue a career in music.

Miranda Lambert | John Shearer/Getty Images for Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert would work ‘at a dog shelter’ if she wasn’t a singer

Outside of her country music career, Lambert is most known for her love of animals. She even has her own non-profit called MuttNation Foundation which helps animals in shelters across the country.

The singer founded MuttNation with her mother in 2009. According to the foundation’s website, MuttNation works to “shine the spotlight on rescue animals and shelters” to “ensure that as many dogs as possible would have a safe and happy place to call home.”

While on the red carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Lambert was asked by Fox News Digital what her job would be if she didn’t become a famous singer.

“If I were not a musician I would probably be working at a dog shelter because that is my other passion,” Lambert said.

These babies all need homes!!! If you’re in the Nashville area please check them out ?



1. Amsie & Ava Grace @WCAnimalCenter

2. Cadbury @NashAnimalCare

3. Daisy @nashvillehumane

4. Miranda @nashvillehumane pic.twitter.com/cNTo6SA93d — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) December 21, 2022

Miranda Lambert frequently rescues animals

In addition to having her own foundation that helps animals, Lambert also has multiple animals of her own. The singer has a farm where she has multiple dogs, cats, horses, goats, rabbits, and chickens.

In 2022, Lambert adopted two new animals, a cat named Ravioli and a horse named Cowboy. In January, Lambert gave an update about Ravioli on Twitter.

In the video on Twitter, Lambert showed videos of her picking out Ravioli at a shelter followed by videos of Ravioli living life as a farm cat.

When not rescuing animals as pets, Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin do what they can to help animals they cannot adopt. In December 2023, the married couple went to Tractor Supply Co. to pick out pet supplies and toys for shelter pets.

“We are at Tractor Supply behind us in Franklin, Tennessee,” Lambert said in an Instagram video about the shopping trip. “We are doing our second annual mutt shop for MuttNation. We’re gonna go buy all the MuttNation toys and beds that we can find and a bunch of food and treats and take it to the shelters.”

Lambert and McLoughlin also posted pictures of available pets in shelters in Tennessee to encourage people to adopt.

Miranda Lambert recently attended the 2023 Grammy Awards

On Feb. 5, the 2023 Grammy Awards were held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Lambert attended the award show with McLoughlin.

Lambert was nominated for Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Duo/Group Performance, Best Country Song, and Best Country Album. Even though Lambert did not win any awards, it seems like she had fun simply attending the award show.

“I’ve been chillin’ all weekend,” Lambert told Fox News Digital. “I didn’t perform this year or anything so I just get to attend and hang.”

View the complete list of winners from the 2023 Grammy Awards here.