What Time Does ‘Better Call Saul’ Air Tonight? Watch the Season 6 Part 2 Premiere

Better Call Saul Season 6 returns tonight, kicking off the second half of the final season — and bringing fans one step closer to the AMC show’s ending. After a devastating midseason finale, the Breaking Bad prequel has more questions to answer before it takes its final bow. So, what time does Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2 air tonight? Here’s when to tune in for its premiere.

What time does ‘Better Call Saul’ air tonight? When to watch the season 6 part 2 premiere

Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Better Call Saul returns from its midseason hiatus tonight, but the remaining installments in season 6 will stick to the show’s usual air time. As such, fans can watch the next six episodes on AMC every Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

Better Call Saul‘s midseason premiere, which is titled “Point and Shoot,” debuts on July 11 at 9 p.m. ET. The next chapter will follow up on the surprising developments from Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 7. And fans won’t want to miss Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim’s (Rhea Reehorn) reaction to recent tragedies. So, where can they tune in?

Where to watch ‘Better Call Saul’ when it airs tonight

Now that viewers know what time to watch Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2 when it airs tonight, let’s look at where they can tune in for the Breaking Bad prequel. Those watching in real-time can do so through AMC and AMC+. Amazon Prime members subscribed to AMC can also stream episodes through Prime Video.

Additionally, Decider notes that platforms like fuboTV, YouTube TV, Philo, Sling TV, and DIRECTV STREAM enable subscribers to live stream AMC shows. For some of them, fans may even be able to find a free trial.

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Part 1 ending, explained

Regardless of what time it airs tonight, Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2’s premiere is bound to be a somber affair. After the shocking — spoilers ahead — murder of Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian), Jimmy and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) will have to contend with their part in what’s happened.

Of course, the pair will also need to deal with Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton). Today’s midseason premiere will likely reveal why he showed up on their door in the first place. And it’s likely to be bad news for Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) and Mike (Jonathan Banks), at least initially.

The only way to find out what Lalo’s up to is to tune in for Better Call Saul‘s newest episode. And who knows? Perhaps we’ll get one of those Walt (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron) cameos we’ve been hearing so much about.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2 premieres on AMC on July 11 at 9 p.m. ET.

