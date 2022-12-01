Kate and Tully are heading back to Firefly Lane in just a few hours. The long-awaited Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 1 premieres tomorrow, Dec. 2, marking the start of the conclusion to the series. But what time can fans expect to see Firefly Lane Season 2 arrive on Netflix? Here’s everything to know about the new episodes.

Roan Curtis as Young Kate and Ali Skovbye as Young Tully in ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 | Diyah Pera/Netflix

What time is ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 Part 1 on Netflix?

Netflix release times can vary, but it looks like the first half of Firefly Lane Season 2 is set to arrive at 12 a.m. PT on Friday, Dec. 2. For fans on the east coast, that’s 3 a.m. So, it could be a pretty late night for fans who want to watch as soon as the episodes are available.

As always, viewers will need a Netflix subscription to tune into the new season. Their plans start at $6.99 per month (basic with ads) and go up to $19.99 per month (premium).

Will all episodes of ‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 be released at once?

Firefly Lane Season 2 will be split into two parts. The first nine episodes will all drop at once on Dec. 2. Then, in 2023, the remaining seven episodes will arrive, making 16 episodes in total. However, Netflix has not yet announced a date for part 2.

Here are the episode titles for the first half of the season, according to IMDb:

Episode 1: “Wish You Were Here”

Ep. 2: “On the Road”

Ep. 3: “I’m Coming Out”

Ep. 4: “Papa Don’t Preach”

Ep. 5: “Simple Twist of Fate”

Ep. 6: “Reborn on the Fourth of July”

Ep. 7: “Good Riddance/Time of Your Life”

Ep. 8: “All Apologies”

Ep. 9: “Hart Shaped Box”

What to expect from season 2

FOUR MORE DAYS until #FireflyLane season 2 part 1 premieres! ? pic.twitter.com/qv1wwUVKMu — Netflix Life (@NetflixLifee) November 28, 2022

RELATED: ‘Firefly Lane’ Recap: Everything You Need to Remember Before Watching Season 2

Most of the season 1 cast members will return in season 2. That includes Katherine Heigl as Tully, Sarah Chalke as Kate, Ali Skovbye as young Tully, Roan Curtis as young Kate, Yael Yurman as Marah, Ben Lawson as Johnny, and Beau Garrett as Cloud. India de Beaufort, Greg Germann, Jolene Purdy, and Ignacio Serricchio also join the cast.

Firefly Lane Season 2 will continue to unpack the story of Kate and Tully’s lifelong friendship. In particular, fans will learn what led to their big fight. The episodes will also see the aftermath of Johnny’s trip to Iraq and follow Tully on a quest to learn more about her father and where she came from.

“In the ’80s, we see Kate and Johnny first fall in love, creating more than a little drama in the newsroom where they work, as Tully’s career rises and she spars (and flirts!) with cocky sportscaster Danny Diaz,” the synopsis adds. “She just might have met her match — that is, if they can stop arguing for five minutes. While in the ’70s, teenage Kate and Tully struggle to keep their friendship together as Cloud goes to jail for dealing drugs and Tully goes to live with her grandmother, far away from Firefly Lane. As the girls face the tumult of high school apart, they know the one thing they really need is each other.”

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for updates on Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.