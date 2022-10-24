What Time Is ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ on Netflix? Release Dates and Episode Guide

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities arrives on Netflix this week, just in time for Halloween. The episodic anthology series employs eight different directors to tell unique horror stories that are sure to keep fans awake at night. Cabinet of Curiosities also comes with a unique release schedule featuring four nights of frights. Here’s what time to expect new episodes of Cabinet of Curiosities, plus the release dates and details.

What is Guillermo del Toro’s new show about?

Famous filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, often known as a master of the macabre, serves as the host of Cabinet of Curiosities. Each episode tells a different story — some are originals, and some are based on classic horror tales.

“From otherworldly creatures to internal demons, Cabinet of Curiosities plumbs the depths of the human

psyche as it makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up,” the synopsis reads.

del Toro will open each episode by introducing its director. The list of directors includes Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), Guillermo Navarro (Pan’s Labyrinth), Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), David Prior (The Empty Man), Keith Thomas (The Vigil), Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight), Vincenzo Natali (In the Tall Grass), and Ana Lily Amirpour (The Bad Batch). Meanwhile, Cabinet of Curiosities’ star-studded cast includes names like F. Murray Abraham, Rupert Grint, Andrew Lincoln, and Essie Davis.

While Netflix is known to release all episodes of its shows at once, the streaming service is taking a different approach with Cabinet of Curiosities. Starting on Tuesday, Oct. 25, Netflix will release two episodes a day based on a theme, with all episodes available to stream on Friday, Oct. 28. Here’s a breakdown of the release dates for Cabinet of Curiosities:

Tuesday, Oct. 25: Episodes 1 and 2, “Scavengers” Night

Wednesday, Oct. 26: Episodes 3 and 4, “Loners” Night

Thursday, Oct. 27: Episodes 5 and 6, “Lovecraft” Night

Friday, Oct. 28: Episodes 7 and 8, “Visitations” Night

As for the time, fans can expect to see new episodes of Cabinet of Curiosities on Netflix at 12 a.m. PT. For fans on the east coast, that will be 3 a.m. Each episode will run for about an hour.

How many episodes are in ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’?

Cabinet of Curiosities will have eight episodes in total. Netflix has already shared the episode titles and synopses, so fans can get an idea of what to expect:

“Lot 36”: A “bitter, bigoted” man buys a storage unit in an auction, but he “gets much more than he bargained for.” “Graveyard Rats”: A cemetery caretaker and grave robber must battle the graveyard’s rodents. “The Autopsy”: A sheriff and his medical examiner friend investigate local missing persons cases, but one autopsy “takes a shocking turn.” “The Outside”: A “self-conscious bank teller” develops a strange reaction to a beauty product. “Pickman’s Model”: An art student “has his world turned upside down” by a macabre painter. “Dreams in the Witch House”: A twin endlessly searches for the “forest dimension” where his late sister resides. “The Viewing”: A group of “accomplished professionals” encounters a strange creature at the mansion of “a wealthy recluse.” “The Murmuring”: A pair of ornithologists move to a new home after a devastating loss, only to find themselves haunted by a ghostly presence.

