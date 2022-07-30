TL;DR:

One Piece Chapter 1055 should conclude Momonosuke’s fight with Aramaki.

The manga’s next chapter is expected to hit Viz and Manga Plus on July 31 at 8 a.m. PT.

Spoilers for One Piece 1055 have already leaked on Reddit.

‘One Piece’ key art | Eiichiro Oda, Shueisha/Toei Animation

On the heels of its Wano Country saga, Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece has entered a new portion of the manga — and fans are already eager to dive in, especially after the series’ month-long hiatus. One Piece Chapter 1055 promises to keep the action from 1054 going, but when does it debut? Read on to learn when to expect it on sites like Viz and Manga Plus.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for One Piece Chapters 1054 and 1055.]

‘One Piece’ Chapter 1054 sees Momonosuke confronting Aramaki

One Piece Chapter 1054 opens with Admiral Ryokugyu (Aramaki) dealing with the aftermath of Luffy’s fight with Kaido. Aramaki doesn’t seem pleased with Luffy’s success, and he attacks the people of Wano to get the boy’s attention. He reveals he’s eaten the Mori Mori no Mi, and his power grows as he threatens to kill those at Wano — and destroy their newly secured freedom.

Yamato confronts Aramaki to prevent this, but Momonosuke prevents the two from engaging in combat. Instead, Momonosuke stands up to Aramaki — and rather than being cowed by his Dragon Form, the Admiral doubles down. Chapter 1054 sets the stage for a fight between the two characters. And it’s with Aramaki and Momo’s confrontation that One Piece Chapter 1055 supposedly opens.

So, when can fans read the latest addition to Eiichiro Oda’s manga? Here’s when to expect 1055’s debut.

What time is ‘One Piece’ Chapter 1055 available?

With One Piece Chapter 1054 leaving fans mid-fight, many are eager to get their hands on One Piece Chapter 1055. So, when can they expect the next addition to the manga? Fortunately, there won’t be a long wait.

According to DualShockers, 1055 should arrive on Viz and Manga Plus on Sunday, July 31. It will be available around 8 a.m. PST, meaning fans in other regions can look for it at the following times:

CST: 10 a.m.

EST: 11 a.m.

GMT: 4 p.m.

CEST: 5 p.m.

IST: 8:30 p.m.

Spoilers for the next chapter have already surfaced on Reddit, and they suggest a continuation of the fight between Aramaki and Momonosuke. They also indicate the Red Hair Pirates will interrupt that confrontation, which may be a good thing for Momonosuke and Yamato.

Chapter 1055 spoilers have already surfaced on Reddit

Although new One Piece chapters officially debut on Sundays, leaks and spoilers tend to surface a few days earlier. And the major developments from One Piece Chapter 1055 have already found their way to Reddit. So, what do the leaks say we can expect from this week’s addition to the manga?

It seems the majority of the latest chapter will focus on Momonosuke and Aramaki, but fans can expect some new info about Wano Country over the course of their fight. Specifically, we’ll learn how it became the location we know today.

According to the Reddit leaks, 1055 will end with Aramaki realizing that Shanks and the Red Hair Pirates are nearby. Shanks doesn’t seem happy with the Admiral’s actions, and he’s powerful enough to stop him. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear he’ll get the chance. If the spoilers prove true, the Admiral will run away rather than face Shanks. Shanks’ Haki will get Luffy’s attention, though, so hopefully, those two will run into each other soon.

That’s all the leaks tease for this week, so fans will have to wait until One Piece Chapter 1056 arrives to learn what happens next. In the meantime, they can check out the new seasons of the One Piece anime that just arrived on Netflix. The anime’s 20th season is also ongoing, and Wano’s history could provide some interesting context to the Wano Country Arc.

