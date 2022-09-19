What Time Does ‘The Voice’ Come on Tonight? How to Watch the Premiere Episodes

The Voice Season 22 is just hours away from its premiere. Tonight, Sept. 19, fans can tune in to see the first night of Blind Auditions, followed by the second round of auditions tomorrow. Here’s what time to watch The Voice tonight and how to check out new episodes, so you never miss the amazing talent. Plus, learn more about this year’s coaching lineup.

John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 | Tyler Golden/NBC

Who are ‘The Voice’ coaches for 2022?

NBC announced The Voice Season 22 coaches back in the spring. As always, country legend Blake Shelton will return to his red chair. Joining him once again this year is Shelton’s wife, former No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani, who has coached on The Voice off and on since season 7. The singing competition is where their romance started, so this season could end up being an emotional time for the newlyweds.

Soulful singer John Legend is also returning to The Voice for his seventh consecutive season. Finally, there’s a newcomer on the panel: Camila Cabello. The former Fifth Harmony member has replaced Kelly Clarkson, who took time off from The Voice to have a summer break.

Like Clarkson, the season 1 winner of American Idol, Cabello comes to the competition with a unique perspective: She’s competed in a singing competition herself. The “Havana” singer got her start with Fifth Harmony on The X Factor USA when she was just a teen.

“I kind of know what it’s like to be in that setting, which is different than … what my career has been like for the past eight, nine years,” Cabello recently told Billboard. “The behind-the-scenes of these shows are kind of like a boot camp. … So I think I know specifically what it’s like to deal with the stress of that situation, especially at a really young age, and especially with no experience before.”

What time is ‘The Voice’ on tonight? All the premiere week details

Tonight, The Voice will resume at its usual time of 8 p.m. ET. Longtime fans of the show know that Monday night episodes are always two hours long, so we should see plenty of talent in the premiere. After Monday night’s show, viewers might wish to stick around to check out NBC’s newest show, Quantum Leap. The premiere episode airs at 10 p.m.

But that’s not it for The Voice week one. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, The Voice Season 22 Episode 2 will air at 8 p.m. ET, continuing the Blind Auditions. Again, this will be a two-hour episode, but it will be cut back to one hour on Tuesday nights after the first week. New Amsterdam picks up with season 5 at 10 p.m.

The Voice will continue every week in the same time slots. Looking ahead, here is the schedule for some of the upcoming episodes:

Monday, Sept. 26: Blind Auditions 3

Tuesday, Sept. 27: Blind Auditions 4

Monday, Oct. 3: Episode 5

Tuesday, Oct. 4: Episode 6

Monday, Oct. 10: Episode 7

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Episode 8

How to watch ‘The Voice’ Season 22 premiere tonight and other new episodes

it's going to be SO FUN tonight 8/7c on @NBC and streaming on @peacock :)))) pic.twitter.com/eWdEfVgAQ9 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) September 19, 2022

Fans can catch The Voice on NBC every Monday and Tuesday night. For those who can’t watch live, there’s also the option to stream new episodes on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. Additionally, new episodes can be found on fuboTV and YouTube TV.

Unfortunately, those who watched previous seasons of The Voice on Hulu will have to choose another platform this year. NBC has ended its deal with Hulu, so all of the network’s current and former shows will be moving to Peacock.

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

