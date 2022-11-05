What Was Aaron Carter’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?

Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Back Street Boys singer Nick Carter, has died reports TMZ. He was 34 years old. Here’s a look at Carter’s net worth, life, and career.

Aaron Carter’s music career

In 1997, Carter released his self-titled debut album, Aaron Carter when he was 9 years old. In 2000, he released his sophomore album, titled Aaron’s Party (Come Get It). After that, he released three more albums titled Oh Aaron (2001), Another Earthquake! (2001), and Love (2018).

Aaron Carter’s net worth

At the time of his death, Carter had an estimated net worth of $400,000 according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Aaron Carter faced addiction

Carter appeared on an episode of The Doctors in 2017. He discussed his health concerns and his desire to make a change. After taking a few tests, it was revealed that Carter was malnourished and was putting himself in danger due to mixing prescription medications. “I don’t want to be on these pills, so let’s get off them,” said Carter during his interview. “I want the tools to not dig my own grave.”

Carter said he had some fears while appearing on the medical show. He admits before appearing on The Doctors that he was tempted to give up and die.

“My experience with The Doctors was very scary,” Carter said. “I was in a really terrible place. I was abusing medications. I was in a toxic relationship. I was in complete denial. I was so into the addiction, I was just like, ‘I’m just going to let myself die.’”

Carter believed The Doctors show saved his life. “I still struggle, but I’m creative. I’m starting to get acclimated to my medications. I gained 45 pounds. I manage my career; I negotiate my contracts. That’s what it’s like for me being sober.” Carter also said the team at The Doctors was “more of a family for me than anybody else.”

Aaron Carter’s relationship with Michael Jackson

Carter said he was close to Michael Jackson. He tells Vlad TV that he kept in contact with Jackson up until two weeks before he died in 2009. Carter said he tried to encourage Jackson to have fun and live his life. He recalled the times when he spent time with Jackson at Neverland Ranch.

According to Carter, Jackson would carry an umbrella to protect his skin from the sun. He also preferred to wear masks. Carter says he would tell Jackson to put down the umbrella, take off the mask, and just enjoy himself and take a swim. “I was just like, ‘Dude, just jump in the pool man; have some fun.”

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.