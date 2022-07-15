What to Watch After ‘Uncharted’: Keep the Adventures Going with These 5 Movies

The day has finally come: Uncharted is available on Netflix. Based on the video game series of the same name, the movie sees Tom Holland‘s Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg‘s Victor “Sully” Sullivan hunt down a $5 billion fortune left by Ferdinand Magellan. Whether you’re ready for an encore or watching for the first time, you can stream Uncharted now. But why stop there? Have yourself a treasure-hunting film fest by watching these five adventure movies after Uncharted.

Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan and Tom Holland as Nathan Drake in the ‘Uncharted’ movie | Sony Pictures

‘Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark’ (1981)

No adventure film fest would be complete without Indiana Jones, one of the most famous fictional adventurers. It all started with Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981. Starring Harrison Ford as the titular archaeologist, the film takes place in 1936 and sees Indiana Jones in search of the Ark of the Covenant. According to old tales, the relic has the power to make an army invincible. Indy must race against a band of Nazis who want to use the relic for world domination.

Where to watch Raiders of the Lost Ark: Showtime

‘The Goonies’ (1985)

Another classic ’80s adventure movie is The Goonies. The suspenseful yet lighthearted story follows a group of kids whose homes are at risk of foreclosure when a property development company wants to build a country club. One day, the kids discover a treasure map that once belonged to a pirate named One-Eyed Willy. They set out to find the fortune with hopes that they can pay to save their homes. However, they encounter a group of dangerous criminals who want the treasure, too.

Marvel fans may recognize a young Josh Brolin, who grew up to play Thanos. The Goonies also stars Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Jeff Cohen, and more.

Where to watch The Goonies: HBO Max

‘The Lost City of Z’ (2016)

Believe it or not, Uncharted wasn’t Tom Holland’s first time chasing down treasure on the big screen. In 2016, he starred in The Lost City of Z: a biopic about British explorer Percy Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam). In the early 1900s, Fawcett went to Brazil to find an alleged lost city in the Amazon. When he found evidence of an advanced civilization, he made several attempts to return to the lost city and prove his findings.

Holland plays Fawcett’s son, Jack. The cast also includes Robert Pattinson and Sienna Miller.

Where to watch The Lost City of Z: Amazon Prime Video

‘Tomb Raider’ (2018)

Another successful video game movie to watch after Uncharted is 2018’s Tomb Raider. The film is based on the 2013 video game but also serves as a reboot of the early 2000s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider movies. Alicia Vikander plays Lara Croft, a British archaeologist and adventurer who sets out to find a tomb near Japan, her father’s last-known location. She hopes to solve the mystery of his disappearance and prove that he’s still alive.

Where to watch Tomb Raider: Amazon Prime Video

‘The Lost City’ (2022)

Finally, we have The Lost City, which takes the adventure formula and packs in some extra comedy. The movie stars Sandra Bullock as a romance novelist named Loretta Sage and Channing Tatum as her cover model, Alan Caprison. While on tour to promote her newest novel, Loretta is kidnapped by a billionaire named Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe).

Abigail forces Loretta to translate a clue that could lead to the Crown of Fire, an ancient relic in a lost city. Alan and a friend attempt to rescue Loretta, but the mission goes wrong, leaving Loretta and Alan trapped in the jungle and hunted by Abigail’s security. They must work together to survive, find the Crown of Fire, and escape.

Where to watch The Lost City: Paramount+

