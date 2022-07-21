‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Introduces Vampire Rapper Richie Suck

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 introduced a celebrity vampire named Richie Suck. In the FX series, Richie is a rapper that Nadja books to perform for the opening of her nightclub in episode 3. However, things don’t go as planned when Richie Suck cancels at the last minute. Luckily an unexpected performer saves the day.

Affion Crockett | Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Nadja opens her own nightclub in ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 4

In season 4, Nadja fulfills a lifelong dream by opening her vampire nightclub, which she names after herself. The club has its grand opening in episode 3, and Nadja books an exciting headliner.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 introduces Richie Suck, a vampire rapper. More specifically, Nadja says that Richie is “probably the greatest vampire rap artist of all time.” In episode 3, Affion Crockett portrays Richie Suck. He is a rapper in real life, just like his character.

Nadja relays some of Richie Suck’s hits like “Bitin’ My Style,” “Sun Down, Funtown,” and, of course, “Throat Juice.” Richie Suck also hasn’t performed or released new music in 10 years, and Nadja’s opening night is riding on him making an appearance. Unfortunately, things don’t go as planned.

Richie Suck cancels at the least minute in What We Do in Shadows Season 4 Episode 3. When Nadja pays him a visit, she finds that he is being manipulated by his familiar, Tom (Fred Armisen). “It is something that happens,” Nadja says. “Not so much with vampires but all the time in the music business.”

Nadja, however, convinces Richie to come to the nightclub. It seems like Richie will perform his crowd-pleasing pleasing music, especially when he throws Tom into the audience to be devoured by vampires. Instead, Richie starts doing “observational comedy.” The crowd is not pleased, but luckily teenage Colin Robinson saves the day with his performance of a song from the 1936 musical Born to Dance.

if you guess the secret password she'll let you skip the line pic.twitter.com/n1wotb49T6 — What We Do In The Shadows (@theshadowsfx) July 19, 2022

Natasia Demetriou thinks the vampire nightclub is a ‘stroke of genius’

Nadja actor Natasia Demetriou loves the idea of a vampire nightclub. “I mean, I just think everything that’s funny about vampires, you know, dancing, being disgusting and filthy, and horny, and, you know, over the top could all happen […] having it all put in a nightclub it’s just, I think it’s a stroke of genius,” she said in an interview with Newsweek.

“I thought it was such a good idea. Yeah, there’s some really fun [moments], [it was] very fun to do that nightclub sort of act.” The season 4 trailer teases that Nadja will later try to attract “rich humans” to her club, presumably for the vampires to eat. It’s safe to say the vampires’ nightlife antics have just begun.

New episodes of What We Do in the Shadows air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on FX.

