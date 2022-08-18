‘What We Do in the Shadows’: Marwa Hints at Nandor’s True Feelings for Guillermo

What We Do in the Shadows fans know that Nandor has never been particularly loquacious when expressing his feelings for Guillermo. Still, there are several moments in the FX series that hint that Nandor truly cares about his familiar. In season 4, Nandor’s wife Marwa gave perhaps the strongest hint that Nandor really cares about Guillermo.

Nandor’s final wish results in interesting consequences

In What We Do in the Shadows Season 4, Nandor is granted 52 wishes from a Djinn. He brings back all 37 of his dead wives and eventually decides to (re)marry one of them — a woman named Marwa. Nandor makes changes to Marwa with several of his wishes.

On the day of his wedding, Nandor uses his last wish from the Djinn to request that Marwa will like everything that he likes. At the wedding reception, Marwa fawns over Guillermo and kisses his cheeks. In an interview with Collider, Harvey Guillen explained the implications behind this scene.

“I mean, I think it’s very smart writing, and it’s very clear if you read into it of Nandor’s wish for the Djinn to make Marwa like everything that he likes,” the actor responded. “Her being passionate with Guillermo, or being loving with him, shows that Nandor really does care for him. I’ve always said that these characters have love for each other.”

Will Guillermo and Nandor become romantically involved?

This scene in What We Do in the Shadows could be taken several ways. Many fans have hoped for a while that Nandor and Guillermo would become a romantic couple. In a 2019 interview with Advocate, Harvey Guillen stated, “With Guillermo, I can certainly say that identify him as queer because he always has borderline homoerotic moments with his master.”

Season 4 also revealed that Nandor had “girl wives” and “guy wives” back when he was a human. However, the pair’s romantic lives seem to be moving in different directions in season 4. Nandor marries Marwa, and Guillermo has a mysterious lover who he has been caught Facetiming.

Of Nandor and Guillermo’s relationship, Guillen told Collider, “What love that is has yet to be determined, but they do genuinely care for each other, otherwise it would be a sadist-masochist relationship where like he sticks with Nandor and gets mistreated so much. But at the end of the day, he does care.”

Guillermo has always been there for Nandor in ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

While it’s possible that Nandor and Guillermo’s relationship is merely platonic, there have certainly been plenty of moments where the pair have shown how much they care for each other.

“You remember when Nandor… when Gail broke up with him, and he was going into depression, and Guillermo pat-pats him on the back because the moon reminds him of Gail,” Guillen recalled to Collider. “There are moments of Guillermo swooping in and being the best man, and that’s what he did.”

The show’s official Twitter has teased that Guillermo is “on his own path to love” in season 4. Additionally, he has taken on a nurturing role and is helping Laszlo raise baby Colin Robinson.

New episodes of What We Do in the Shadows air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on FX.

