‘What We Do in the Shadows’: Parisa Fakhri Plays Nandor’s Wife Marwa

Parisa Fakhri has a recurring role in season 4 of What We Do in the Shadows. The actor plays Marwa, one of Nandor’s 37 wives, who he brings back to life with the help of a Djinn. So far, Nandor has been able to change Marwa to his liking with the Djinn’s help, but he’s quickly running out of wishes. Here’s what you should know about Parisa Fakhri and her role in season 4 of the FX series.

Parisa Fakhri and Kayvan Novak | Hutton Supancic/Getty Images for SXSW; Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Parisa Fakhri plays Marwa in ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 4

In What We Do in the Shadows Season 4, Nandor finds a Djinn in a lamp, who grants him 52 wishes. Nandor wishes to bring back all 37 of his dead wives, hoping to find the one he truly loved. He runs the women (and men) through a Bachelor-like string of tests before settling on Marwa, telling the cameramen that they are engaged to be wed.

Nandor has been burning through his wishes quickly to build a perfect relationship. He changes Marwa’s hair three times and asks for the world’s biggest penis, which backfires. When Marwa wishes to join him at the night market, he whispers a wish to the Djinn so that she will want to stay home. It’s clear that Nandor’s relationship will be in trouble when he runs out of wishes, which doesn’t bode well for Marwa.

efficient? no. but a sure shot at finding love? also no. pic.twitter.com/JJkxnFAlVs — What We Do In The Shadows (@theshadowsfx) July 15, 2022

Fakhri has voice acted in a variety of TV shows and video games

Parisa Fakhri plays Marwa in What We Do in the Shadows. Fakhri is a 46-year-old actor from Dallas, TX. She has made appearances in popular TV shows such as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Shameless, and SEAL Team, according to IMDb.

Before that, Fakhri did quite a lot of voice acting work. She has contributed to big-name animated shows, including her roles as Bulla in Dragon Ball GT, Arisa Uotani in Fruits Basket, and Elisa in Fullmetal Alchemist. Fakhri has also lent her voice to several video games such as Blowout, Galactic Bowling, Avatar: The Game, Dying Light, and Subnautica: Below Zero.

‘What We Do In The Shadows’: Parisa Fakhri To Recur In Season 4 https://t.co/bqwCcieDfU — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 1, 2022

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 4 will feature a vampire wedding

Nandor intends to marry Marwa in What We Do in the Shadows Season 4. During the WWDITS panel at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, several details about the upcoming season were revealed. “There WILL be a full vampire wedding this season,” the show’s official Twitter stated.

While the most obvious scenario is that the wedding will be Nandor and Marwa’s, ScreenRant suggested another interesting possibility. Guillermo has been seen secretly video chatting with a romantic partner in season 4. Perhaps he is romantically involved with a vampire, and it will be their wedding that takes place in season 4.

New episodes of What We Do in the Shadows air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on FX.

RELATED: ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Costume Designer Wants the Show’s Costumes to Be ‘Grounded in Truth’