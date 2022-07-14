‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 3 Earns 7 Emmy Nominations

What We Do in the Shadows received seven Emmy nominations for its third season. The FX series follows Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, and Colin — four vampire roommates living in Staten Island. What We Do in the Shadows might seem like an unlikely series for an Emmy, but the show features hilarious writing, stunning costumes, and a talented cast and crew. What’s more, What We Do in the Shadows worked to create its stellar third season in the midst of the pandemic.

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 3 earned 7 Emmy nominations

What We Do in the Shadows first premiered in 2019. The documentary-style comedy series follows the lives of four vampires in their home in Staten Island. The series quickly received critical acclaim and was nominated for a host of Emmys in 2020 for its second season.

Now What We Do in the Shadows is receiving recognition in the 2022 Emmys. The show’s third season received seven nominations in total, including Outstanding Comedy Series, according to emmys.com. The show is also in the running for Outstanding Sound Mixing, Outstanding Stunt Coordination, and Outstanding Sci-Fi/Fantasy Costumes.

RIP to our haters (werewolves). What We Do in the Shadows is an Emmy nominee for Outstanding Comedy Series! #ShadowsFX #Emmys pic.twitter.com/XYRMJlyKen — What We Do In The Shadows (@theshadowsfx) July 12, 2022

Two season 3 episodes have also been nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. They include “The Casino,” written by Sarah Naftalis, and “The Wellness Center,” written by Stefani Robinson. In the latter episode, Nandor meets a woman named Jan, who runs a wellness center with “former” vampires who are supposedly becoming human again.

Stefani Robinson discusses filming season 3 in the midst of the pandemic

Filming for the Emmy-nominated season 3 of What We Do in the Shadows proved especially challenging. The COVID-19 pandemic was fully underway, but the cast and crew found a way to make things work.

“After what we’ve been through the last two years, working on the show, spending time with the writers and the cast, has been such an incredible escape for me,” executive producer Stefani Robinson told Deadline.

“Season 3 was shot during the middle of the pandemic. We had to leave our homes and our families during lockdown to make the show. From that perspective, this show means a lot to me,” she continued.

“It was this funny, crazy escape from the heavy things that were happening in the world. I hope people felt that when they were watching it. We wanted to give everyone a place where they could forget all the heavy stuff and just laugh.”

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ returns for a fourth season

What We Do in the Shadows is already airing new episodes of the show’s fourth season. This time around, Laszlo experiences fatherhood while trying to raise a baby Colin Robinson. Meanwhile, Nadja lives out her dream of opening her very own nightclub, and Nandor searches for a wife.

The FX series has more exciting news. According to The Hollywood Reporter, What We Do in the Shadows has already been renewed for a fifth and sixth season.

New episodes of What We Do in the Shadows air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on FX.

