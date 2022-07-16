‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 4: Here’s Why the Djinn Looks so Familiar

What We Do in the Shadows is back with season 4. FX released the first two episodes of the new season on July 12, and new episodes will be airing every following Tuesday. This season, Nandor begins his quest to find a new wife. He enlists the help of a Djinn who appears out of a lamp in his endeavors. Here’s where you may have seen the actor who plays the Djinn before.

Nandor brings back his 37 dead wives with the help of a Djinn

In What We Do in the Shadows Season 4, Nadja, Laszlo, Nandor and Guillermo have reunited again. Nandor has been struggling with loneliness and decided it was time for him to find a new wife. Despite his massive dowry, Nandor doesn’t have much luck finding love.

Eventually, in season 4, episode 2, Nandor finds a magic lamp amongst his treasure, and a Djinn emerges. The Djinn grants Nandor 52 wishes, and he quickly uses one to bring back his 37 dead wives. Nandor runs his wives through a Bachelor-like string of tests in an attempt to determine his perfect match. The Djinn returns the failed matches to dust under the guise of giving them a gold coin.

Anoop Desai plays the Djinn in ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 4

The Djinn in season 4 of What We Do in the Shadows is a bespectacled, clip-boarding toting character. He is portrayed by Anoop Desai, who has appeared in several other TV shows. According to IMDb, his acting credits include Dev Satyal in Billions, Ravi in Little Voice, and Salim in Russian Doll.

Desai was also a contestant on American Idol who placed as a finalist in the show’s eighth season. Since competing on American Idol, Desai has also appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Mo’Nique Show, and Today. Desai made history as the first 13th finalist to advance on American Idol, which usually only has 12 finalists.

The Djinn will return in season 4 episode 3

It appears that Desai’s role in What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 will be more than just a one-time appearance. Deadline lists the actor role as “recurring” in season 4. He is also credited in episodes 2-6 on IMDb at the time. Desai appears in the teaser for episode 3, which will air on July 19.

In the previous episode, Nandor selected a woman named Marwa to become his wife. The teaser shows Nandor asking the Djinn for the world’s biggest penis in order to improve his relationship with his fiance.

It’s not clear exactly how many wishes Nandor has left, though he is quickly squandering them. Nandor wished for all his wives back, then had to make 36 of them dead again. He also wasted a few wishes on random requests and changing Marwa’s hair color, but maybe he’ll save his final wish for something special.

