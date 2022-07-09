‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 4: Nadja Actor Natasia Demetriou Got Branches Stuck in Her Hair

The FX comedy What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 premieres this month. The Staten Island vampire roommates have all new adventures in store for the season. Just filming season 4 was an adventure for Nadja actor Natasia Demetriou. Her Nadja wig became a magnet for tree branches.

Natasia Demetriou and Matt Berry | Russ Martin/ FX

Demetrious was on a Zoom panel with the cast of What We Do in the Shadows on June 6. What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on FX and episodes stream the next day on Hulu.

The reason Natasia Demetriou got branches in Nadja’s ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ wig

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 finds the Staten Island home in disarray. With Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) away, nobody was keeping house. Nandor (Kayvan Novak) locked Guillermo in a crate while he traveled the world, and Nadja went to England to join the Vampire Castle. Needless to say, things don’t quite work out and they all return to Staten Island, only to find their home overrun with shrubbery growth because Laszlo (Matt Berry) neglected the housework.

“I was gutted,” Demetriou said. “I was really sad because the sets are so unbelievably beautiful, I was, like, ‘No!’ And, also they had really gone for it. It was obviously breathtaking. There was a tree falling into the house. But, yeah, I was, like, ‘I want it to go back to normal. Stop it. It’s horrible. It’s so messy.”

The new ‘What We Do In the Shadows’ Season 4 set made Natasia Demetriou’s job harder

Part of Demetriou’s costume is a big, poofy wig as Nadja. The new What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 set proved an added difficulty navigating the overgrowth.

“There was, like, branches and twigs, and a lot of the branches and twigs would get stuck to my wig and try and pull it off,” Demetriou said. “Which would have been an amazing outtake if I charged to my wig that had been snatched off my head.”

The rest of the cast reacts to the new set

Demetriou’s co-stars Guillen and Novak were also on the What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 panel. As the familiar, Guillen had a visceral reaction to seeing the house fall apart without Guillermo, too.

“He nearly plops,” Guilen said. “Like Tash said, they just did an amazing job. It’s like the detail with the branches. They can see through the floors this time. So you can actually see through the second floor from the fancy room, which is really cool because I’ve never seen that before on our set. It was just aesthetically, it’s really wonderfully done.”

Novak channeled Nandor when he acted aloof towards the new What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 set.

“You know, I was so focused on my own performance that I didn’t actually notice that the house had changed at all,” Novak joked.

