‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 4: Nandor and Guillermo Actors Tease Their Evolving Relationship

One intriguing storyline in FX‘s What We Do in the Shadows is the storyline between Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and Guillermo (Harvey Guillen). In the first three seasons, Guillermo has been a loyal familiar to Nandor, his vampiric master. However, there has been a rift growing between the two. Guillen and Novak give a tease of what fans can expect in their growing dynamic in What We Do in the Shadows season 4.

Nandor and Guillermo have a complicated relationship

Kayvan Novak as Nandor and Harvey Guillen as Guillermo | Russ Martin: FX

In What We Do in the Shadows, Guillermo has been working as Nandor’s familiar, following his orders and essentially working as his servant. Guillermo puts up with it because he believes one day, Nandor will turn him into a vampire. Unfortunately for Guillermo, that still hasn’t happened yet. As the series continues, a rift comes up between the two as Guillermo gets continuously frustrated with not being a vampire yet.

However, Nandor and Guillermo often realize that they are dependent on each other. Season 3 ended with Nandor promising to make Guillermo a vampire but it didn’t happen after Laszlo (Matt Berry) locked him in a box and sent him off to London with Nadja (Natasia Demetriou). In What We Do in the Shadows season 4, Guillermo is at his breaking point.

Nandor and Guillermo actors tease their dynamic in ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ season 4

We spoke w/ Kayvan Novak and @HARVEYGUILLEN about season 4 of #WhatWeDointheShadows, and the evolving dynamic between Nandor and Guillermo. https://t.co/MqBf5PuYhI — Collider (@Collider) July 13, 2022

In an interview with Collider, Novak and Guillen tease what happens with their characters in season 4 of What We Do in the Shadows and the evolving dynamic between Nandor and Guillermo. Nandor is on a quest to find a new wife and Novak hints that Nandor will discover that his best relationship was with Guillermo.

“Nandor has been on a journey, and he’s been looking for something that’s been right under his nose, the whole time,” Novak says. “The more he searches for that, the more he has an inkling that he’s already found it. That’s his relationship with Guillermo. There’s a comfort in that. Also, we can all see it, but he can’t. Going back to the TV trope of will-they-or-won’t-they, where he likes her, and she likes him, but they don’t know that they like each other, and you don’t know if they’re ever gonna find out, that’s so evocative and people like that. It’s a nice feeling. It’s like having a crush when you’re a kid. It’s like falling in love for the first time. It’s like getting a divorce, not that I know what that feels like because I’ve never had a divorce, thankfully. But it’s all those things It’s a dysfunctional relationship.”

Meanwhile, Guillen says Guillermo is on the verge of leaving in What We Do in the Shadows season 4 after years of mistreatment. However, Nandor’s request for him to help him find love pulls Guillermo back in.

“There’s a part of him that likes to be needed, that gives him purpose,” Guillen said. “Who doesn’t like to be wanted? That’s what hooks him, when Nandor brings him back in. That pulls at his heartstrings with, “I need you. I need you to help me.” But at this point in the game, that wouldn’t have been enough, I feel like, for him. Added to the problem is now there’s a child involved. There’s a child in the house, and the child is running around, being raised by these vampires who don’t care about Guillermo, as their lifelong familiar, and they don’t care about this child. They’ll just let them fall into a hole in the floor. They don’t have natural parental instincts, right away. For Guillermo, he’s just gonna start doing what’s best for him. He also takes on a new role at the club, which could be part of a plan.”

Season 4 of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ brings the vampires back home

As Nandor and Guillermo work on their relationship, other issues are occurring within the vampire crew. Nadja has returned home and is trying to open a vampiric nightclub in New York City. Laszlo is trying to raise a child version of Colin Robinson and prevent him from turning into another energy vampire.

What We Do in the Shadows season 4 airs on FX and is streaming on Hulu.

RELATED: ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Has 1 Vampire Rule They Couldn’t Fit Into the Show