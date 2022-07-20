‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 4: Natasia Demetriou Says Nadja and Laszlo Are Funnier Because They Love Each Other

Lots of TV comedies center on a married couple who bicker hilariously. In the FX comedy What We Do in the Shadows, that couple has a lot more baggage than others. Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) have been together for centuries. Yet, despite the hilarious arguing, they still love each other, even in What We Do in the Shadows Season 4.

Demetriou and Berry were on a Television Critics Association panel on June 6 with the writers and producers of What We Do in the Shadows. They discussed how Nadja and Laszlo’s love leads to comedy. What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on FX and the next day on Hulu.

Natasia Demetriou still finds the humor in ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 4

Demetriou suggested that a bickering couple who hated each other after 100 years would get really old. She thinks What We Do in the Shadows still thrives in season 4 because of their love.

“I do think, in comedy, sometimes it’s easier to sort of go for, like oh, everything is terrible, everything is bad. We all hate each other, we are all really angry,” Demetriou said. “But, actually, I find it funnier that no matter what Laszlo and Nadja say to each other or do to each other, they are still, like, ‘We love each other so much. It’s great.’ And I think that’s what really makes me laugh, how I can chase him around with a sword, and then he’ll be, like, ‘My darling, you are the most beautiful girl in the world.’”

The love between Matt Berry and Natasia Demetriou is real

Berry added that he doesn’t have to act much as Laszlo. He and Demetriou really do get along famously.

“I think it very much helps that we get on, “Berry said. “So it’s kind of natural, all of those things. And, yes, it was a surprise that that sort of relationship has struck a chord, but I’m surprised by anything that strikes a chord that I’ve done.”

Demetriou added, “It’s so lovely that people like it, and I think it’s like a relationship that’s been going on for years, hundreds of years. So you can really mine any of your own personal relationship situations. You can mine a lot because they’ve probably been through it a million times. The fact that we collaborated on an album together, well, we know who has done that: Sonny & Cher. And also as Matt said, I really love Matt Berry. I’m in love with him. So that’s really helpful, quite painful at times because I’m so in love with him.”

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 4 writers build on Laszlo and Nadja

Writer/Executive Producer Paul Simms agreed with Demetriou’s assessment. When he and the writers craft Nadja and Laszlo scenes, they build on love.

“Stefani [Robinson] and I and the writers often when we are talking about story ideas, it’s just a given that they are passionately, deeply in love with each other after 200 years,” Simms said. “Sometimes, we’ll talk about an idea, like, ‘Oh, there’s no jealousy. They both do it with whoever and whenever, and anything goes. But it’s just an unquestioned, deep love, a carnal love. Primal, sexual.”

