‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 4: When and Where You Can Watch New Episodes

What We Do in the Shadows is returning for season 4. The vampire mockumentary comedy series has become a hit with audiences and critics alike and the vampiric crew is back for more hilarious endeavors. Here is when and where you can watch new episodes of the upcoming season.

Harvey Guillén as Guillermo, Kayvan Novak as Nandor | Russ Martin: FX

What We Do in the Shadows is a sitcom mockumentary that focuses on three vampires and their familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillen). The three vampires Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) live in modern Staten Island and try to live normal lives while also having to give in to their vampiric tendencies. There is also Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), an energy vampire who feeds by boring his victims.

The series is based on the cult hit movie of the same name from Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement. The two are also executive producers on the series. The series is just as acclaimed as the film it is based on, perhaps even more. What We Do in the Shadows has been nominated twice for Outstanding Comedy Series at the Emmys, most recently for the 2022 ceremony.

When and where can you watch new episodes of ‘What We Do in the Shadows?’

The premiere of season 4 of What We Do in the Shadows is on July 12 and will be airing on FX. The first two episodes will begin airing at 10 pm and will air every Tuesday weekly. Shortly after the episodes premiere, they will be available to stream on Hulu. The past seasons are available on Hulu now so you can binge-watch the first three seasons whenever you want.

Each episode is also available on-demand depending on your cable service and they are available to rent or buy on services such s Apple TV, Amazon, etc.

What to expect in season 4?

What We Do in the Shadows S4 [80] FX Tuesday: https://t.co/6vvwvL9M6g

"What We Do in the Shadows has always excelled in leveraging its unique blend of absurdist comedy and emotional payoff, and Season 4 is no different." – Paste Magazine pic.twitter.com/k9fjfgXFas — metacritic (@metacritic) July 12, 2022

The end of season 3 saw the main characters going their separate ways and season 4 sees them returning to their home in Staten Island. Their home is now in disrepair and the crew lacks the funds required to fix it. To possibly find money, Nadja is opening up a new nightclub in New York City for vampires while Nandor is on a mission to find a new companion and eternal love. Meanwhile, Laszlo is raising a baby version of Colin Robinson to hopefully turn him into something that isn’t an energy vampire.

What We Do in the Shadows has had many incredible guest stars in the past including Benedict Wong, Haley Joel Osment, Tilda Swinton, Danny Trejo, Nick Kroll, Vanessa Bayer, Dave Bautista, Wesley Snipes, and Mark Hamill. There are no confirmed guest stars so far but with the list of former guests, there are sure to be plenty of surprises. Hopefully, Hamill can return so Laszlo has to go on the run as Jackie Daytona once more.

What We Do in the Shadows season 4 premieres on FX on July 12.

