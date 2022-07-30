What We Do in the Shadows returned for season 4, and Guillermo continues to be the heart and soul of his vampire friends. The vampires’ familiar has changed a lot since the series began. He discovered his vampire hunter ties to Van Helsing and saved Nandor’s life on multiple occasions. In season 4 of the FX series, fans will get to explore Guillermo’s love life and meet his never before seen family.

Harvey Guillen as Guillermo in ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ | Russ Martin/FX

Harvey Guillen believes Guillermo identifies as queer

So far, What We Do in the Shadows hasn’t revealed much about Guillermo’s love life. However, Harvey Guillen has commented on his character’s sexuality. “With Guillermo, I can certainly say that identify him as queer because he always has borderline homoerotic moments with his master,” the actor said in a 2019 interview with Advocate.

Guillen described Nandor and Guillermo’s relationship as one “where you’re a little too familiar with the person you’re working with, and that crosses into an emotional attachment.” Despite learning that he stems from a line of vampire hunters, Guillermo has always been determined to protect his vampire master. Still, he isn’t the subservient person he was at the start of the show, and fans can expect to learn more about his love life in season 4.

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 4 will explore Guillermo’s love life

During the final day of San Diego Comic-Con 2022, FX shared an advanced screening of an upcoming episode of What We Do in the Shadows Season 4, ScreenRant writes. During a Q&A, several details for the upcoming season were teased. The show’s official Twitter broke down the upcoming plot points. “1) we’ll meet Guillermo’s family 2) there WILL be a full vampire wedding this season 3) Guillermo is on his own path to love 4) don’t freak out.”

In the first season of What We Do in the Shadows, Guillermo told the cameras that he doesn’t like to kiss and tell. That has proved true, as fans have seen very little of his love life so far. However, season 4 already hinted that he might have a secret boyfriend.

In episode 2, “The Lamp,” the cameras catch Guillermo Facetiming an unknown person, who tells him, “I really miss you.” Guillermo says, “I know what everyone is thinking. I’m gonna be super jealous of whoever Nandor’s wife ends up being, but I’m really not. I just want him to be happy. And I’m in a very good place right now as far as that’s concerned because… That’s all I will say about that.”

the sexual tension is almost unbearable. pic.twitter.com/WFQmu0kmu2 — What We Do In The Shadows (@theshadowsfx) July 17, 2022

Fans ship Nandor and Guillermo as a couple

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 also confirmed that Nandor is bisexual. Some of the 37 wives that he had before transforming into a vampire were “guy wives,” as he puts it. Fans have shipped Nandor and Guillermo as a potential couple for quite some time, but the pair might not be headed in that direction just yet.

After their year apart in the time between seasons 3 and 4, Nandor and Guillermo still have a connection that’s “really great and deep, but not always in a relationship form,” Guillen said, according to Slash Film. Showrunner Paul Simms also teased, “both Nandor and Guillermo find love this season.”

New episodes of What We Do in the Shadows air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on FX.

RELATED: ‘What We Do in the Shadows’: Matt Berry Improvised Laszlo Yelling ‘Bat!’