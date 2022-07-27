‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Showrunner Calls ‘The Night Market’ the ‘Biggest Episode We’ve Ever Made’

In the new What We Do in the Shadows episode titled “The Night Market,” Nadja has trouble with the wraiths working in her nightclub. This warrants a trip to the no-humans-allowed night market. The episode features an epic set and introduces all kinds of supernatural characters in the FX series.

Kayvan Novak as Nandor in ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ | Russ Martin/FX

The vampires take a trip to the night market in ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 4

Nadja plans a trip to the night market in What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 Episode 4. She is having trouble maintaining order with the wraiths who work in her vampire nightclub. “It is truly the only place where we can set aside our differences and work towards a common goal,” says Nadja.

She intends to find something to solve her “wraith labor problem.” Supernatural creatures are transported to the night market via train, cleared out of all humans due to a farting performance.

‘The Night Market’ featured new supernatural creatures

The night market set looks incredible. Nadja hunts for tchotchkes using her bartering skills while a wide variety of creatures roam around. Fans are introduced to the valkyries — maidens who chose slain humans from the Viking battlefields to live in Valhalla. Meanwhile, Laszlo shows little Colin the garbage-eating fairies living in the dumpster,

“We’re often looking for ways to show the other supernatural creatures that exist just below the surface of our normal world. And that seemed like a perfect place to bring them all together,” said showrunner Paul Simms in an interview with SYFY WIRE.

During the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, an advanced screening of “The Night Market” was shown during What We Do in the Shadows‘ panel. “We didn’t set out to make the biggest episode we’ve ever made, but that’s what you just saw,” said Simms at the event.

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 4 shows a different side of Guillermo

At the night market, Nandor introduces Guillermo to the “familiar fights,” an event that is just what it sounds like. “Familiar fights was just something that as soon as someone said that phrase, we thought it was very funny.” Simms told SYFY WIRE. “And it all seemed to go together. The episode is, visually and stunt-wise, our most ambitious episode yet. It’s just gigantic.”

After Guillermo unwillingly beats every other familiar in battle, his next competitor is his own master. Guillermo defeats Nandor with stakes and sword fighting but lets him win the fight at the last second. However, fans are seeing a different side of Guillermo.

With all the trauma Guillermo has to deal with each season on @theshadowsfx .. I wanted to show you how I get out of character each day. #ActorsLife #FollowMeForMoreReceipes pic.twitter.com/7DMcpsmOQi — Harvey Guillén (@HARVEYGUILLEN) July 26, 2022

“This season, you see Guillermo really take control of his own life,” Simms teased SYFY WIRE. “He’s such a sweet character, but you see him this season really starting to look out for himself. And you also get to meet his entire family in an episode that’s really fun to see Guillermo with his grandmother, his mother, his cousin, his aunt, and see the dynamic of where he came from. That’s a super fun episode.”

New episodes of What We Do in the Shadows air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on FX.

