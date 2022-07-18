‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Vampire Nightclub Could Welcome ‘True Blood,’ Other Famous Vampires

The FX comedy What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 has introduced a new vampire business. The vampires are starting their own nightclub. It’s not just one episode about the nightclub. The nightclub made it into the season trailer, and the show’s writers promise more of the vampire nightclub to come including possible vampire cameos.

Natasia Demetriou | Pari Dukovic/FX

The cast and creators of What We Do in the Shadows were on a Television Critics Association Zoom panel on June 6. Writer/producers Paul Simms and Stefani Robinson and the cast discussed the vampire nightclub in What We Do in the Shadows Season 4. Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on FX and the next day on Hulu.

Expect vampire nightclub cameos in ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 4

What We Do in the Shadows already had major vampire cameos in the vampire council. Simms said the vampire nightclub in What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 gives them an opportunity for more.

It’s actually the entire season, and anyone who has ever played a vampire anywhere will eventually appear on this show if their schedule permits it. As far as True Blood crossover, there was almost one this season. There wasn’t, but there is an episode where Fred Armisen plays a manager of a big vampire act, who cancels their performance at the nightclub at the last moment. And Nadja and The Guide have to go and do some wheeling and dealing to persuade him to be there. He was very funny. So it’s not True Blood, but it’s super funny. Paul Simms, Television Critics Association panel, 6/6/22

Robinson alluded to the True Blood bar.

“It’s Fangtasia in spirit, I would say,” Robinson said. “If you are a True Blood fan, you will just know, I guess.”

Natasia Demetriou welcomes you to the vampire nightclub

Nadja actor Natasia Demetriou welcomed What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 viewers to the vampire nightclub. She made it sound pretty appealing.

“It’s better than anything you could ever imagine ever,” Demetriou said. “I want the Nadja Nightclub to be opened up in every city in the world because it’s everything you could ever want. There’s no limits. They are the undead. So as crazy as you want to go in a nightclub, you can go there at Nadja’s Nightclub.”

Studio 54 comparisons didn’t phase her either.

“Oh, that’s nothing,” Demetrious said. “Studio 54 is sort of like a sports day on a field with cups of tea.”

the bass is bumping, the blood is pumping. 3 days until #ShadowsFX returns on 7.12. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/NvNB9YTtxL — What We Do In The Shadows (@theshadowsfx) July 9, 2022

Simms added that humans should be wary about going to the vampire nightclub.

They like to get some humans in there so that the vampires have something to drink. As the season progresses, like any semi-secret nightclub that would open in New York, it attracts its share of celebrities who want to come and see what the hot new scene is, and they might not realize that they are going into a vampire nightclub and are at risk of dying. I think there is even one part where Nadja is saying, ‘The drinks have to be very expensive because that attracts the wealthy people and the wealthy people are like veal. Like, they get massaged and eat rich foods, and their blood is just delicious.’ Paul Simms, Television Critics Association panel, 6/6/22

Kristen Schaal, who plays The Guide, added, “The top shelf blood drink would be O-negative. That was really expensive.”

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 4 cast invites these famous vampires to the nightclub

Other What We Do in the Shadows cast members speculated on which famous vampires they would like to attend the nightclub.

“It could be Adam Sandler’s animated vampire from Hotel Transylvania,” Simms said. “I feel like it could be anyone or anything. I love this question.”

Guillermo actor Harvey Guillen said, “I think the no-brainer for me would be Antonio Banderas and then Salma Hayek.”

Schaal picked more Interview with the Vampire stars. “I am going to go with Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise,” Schaal said. “Get on the show!”

Demetriou agreed on Pitt and added Cher herself. Matt Berry’s pick is too late, unless they get his digital likeness rights.

“It would be Christopher Lee because I don’t know any others,” Berry said.

Colin Robinson actor Mark Proksch suggested celebrities he thought might be energy vampires like Colin.

“I can only make a leap,” Proksch said. “I think Andy Warhol would have been a great one, I think John Waters would be a good one as kind of a Noel Coward-ish styled energy vampire, anyone in the ’70s. Roxanne, I think, would be a good energy vampire, at least New York Roxanne in the ’80s and ’70s.”

