Amalita Amalfi's appearance on 'Sex and the City' was brief, but fans of the series still wonder about her. The original book told more of Amalita's story and might clue fans in on what she would be up to today.

The Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…, has filled fans in on the goings-on of several important guest stars. Since the reboot, viewers have learned more about Bitsy Von Muffling and Enid Frick. They’ve also seen the return of Aidan Shaw and gained insight into Bobby Fine, too. There is one original series guest star that fans are dying to see return. Amalita Amalfi appeared in just a single episode of Sex and the City, but fans are still curious about what the international party girl would be up to today. We’ve got an idea based on a book.

Who is Amalita Amalfi?

In Sex and the City, Amalita Amalfi was a friend of Carrie Bradshaw’s. While she wasn’t a member of Carrie’s core group, the pair knew each other well enough to have a nice chat and for Amalita to pay for Carrie’s very expensive shoes, albeit on the dime of one of her sugar daddies.

The jet setter considered herself a “citizen of the world” and even hooked Carrie up with a very wealthy and handsome architect. What Carrie didn’t realize was she was a paid date. Carrie and Giles spent the night together. When he left the hotel early in the morning to catch a flight, he didn’t leave Carrie empty-handed. He dropped $1,000 on the nightstand as a “thank you” for her hospitality.

While Carrie ran into Amalita one more time in the episode, she never appeared again. Sure, her series’ storyline was a blink-or-you-‘ll-miss-it affair, but her storyline in the original book was not.

Amalita played a larger role in the ‘Sex and the City’ book than in the show

Amalita only appeared in a single episode of Sex and the City. Her role in the book that inspired the show was substantially larger, though. At the very least, we learned what happened to Amalita. Her jet-setting ways didn’t last forever.

In one entry, Amalita went from a “citizen of the world” to a woman merely trying to survive and feed her child. She was living in a low-rent apartment in one of New York City’s less-appealing areas, simply trying to make rent. Amalita may have fallen from grace at one point, but she didn’t stay there.

So where would she be today?

When readers last heard from Amalita, she had rebounded from her “broke” phase and was making it on her own. Not only was her child attending a private school, but she was working as a consultant and employing staff, so where would she be today?

We can’t say for certain, but we imagine Amalita learned her lesson about depending on a man to fund her lifestyle and never returned to her old ways. We think she’s expanded her consulting business and is rich, healthy, and happily living solo. If she’s entertaining more men these days, we assume it’s purely for companionship and not for cash. In fact, we like to think Amalita would seamlessly fit in with Carrie’s current crowd, albeit the most free-spirited of the group.