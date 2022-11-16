What You Need to Know About the $100M Prize Dolly Parton Was Awarded by Jeff Bezos

Dolly Parton received a huge honor from Jeff Bezos and was awarded $100 million from the billionaire. Parton was awarded the money as a recipient of the Bezos Courage and Civility Award. The famous country singer is able to put the money toward philanthropies of her choosing.

Jeff Bezos awarded Dolly Parton $100 million

On Nov. 12, Bezos and his partner, Lauren Sanchez, announced that they awarded the Bezos Courage and Civility Award to Parton the day before.

“The award recognizes leaders who aim high, find solutions, and who always do it with civility,” Sanchez shared in a recorded video. “Each awardee receives $100 million to direct to the charities that they see fit.”

Speaking about Parton, Bezos shared, “The woman you’re about to meet embodies these ideals so thoroughly. She gives with her heart. What she’s done for kids and literacy, and so many other things is just incredible.”

The country singer accepted the award

In the video, Bezos then welcomed Parton on stage. After accepting the award from Bezos, Parton gave a speech of her own.

“Did you say $100 million?” Parton asked Bezos.

She then turned to the audience and began her short speech.

“When people are in a position to help, you should help. And I know that I’ve always said, ‘I try to put my money where my heart is.’ And I think you do the same thing. I will do my best to do good things with this money. Thank you, Jeff,” Parton said.

A look at Dolly Parton’s philanthropy

Parton being awarded the Bezos Courage and Civility Award comes as no surprise. In addition to being a country music legend, Parton is known for her philanthropy.

The singer has a non-profit called the Dollywood Foundation and in 1995, she started a program called Imagination Library which provides free books for children.

During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center which helped develop the Moderna vaccine.

Recently, Parton donated to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center again, this time to go toward pediatric infectious disease research.

“I’m kind of addicted to the feeling of giving,” Parton told People Magazine in 2021. “Knowing that I’m doing something good for someone else.”

While Parton enjoys giving back to others, she typically does not like to be praised for it.

“But I don’t want to be worshiped, because there’s a scripture in my Bible that talks about idol worship. And I see that happening all the time with movie stars and these celebrities. People literally worship them more than they worship God. And I just — I cringe at it sometimes,” Parton told People Magazine.

