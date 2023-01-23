What Was Zach Shallcross’s Job Before ‘The Bachelor’?

The newest season of ABC’s The Bachelor hits television on Jan. 23, and it stars Zach Shallcross. Zach first appeared on Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season of The Bachelorette. With Zach taking the lead this season, fans might wonder what Zach’s job was before he became a reality star. Here’s what we know.

Before ‘The Bachelorette,’ Zach Shallcross’s job was a tech excutive for a software company in Austin, Texas

Zach’s job title before becoming America’s newest heartthrob was Senior Cloud Technology Account Executive for Oracle. The About section on his LinkedIn profile reads, “My role consists of strategically helping business [sic] in Houston enhance, extend, and leverage their current software, platform, and infrastructure while educating them on what Oracle’s portfolio has to offer.”

Oracle’s LinkedIn page describes the business as “a cloud technology company that provides organizations around the world with computing infrastructure and software to help them innovate, unlock efficiencies and become more effective. We also created the world’s first – and only – autonomous database to help organize and secure our customers’ data.”

Zach began working there after he graduated from California Polytechnic State University – San Luis Obispo in 2019. Now, Zach seems as though he’s enjoying life as a reality star.

During college, Zach played football for his university. Zach wore the number 71 while playing for the Mustangs. The California native played the position of the right tackle for the offensive line, and in the fall of 2018, the school listed him as “number one on [the] preseason depth chart at right tackle on the offensive line.”

Zach’s love for football began in his early years, and he also played for both offensive and defensive lines for Servite High School in southern California.

According to MaxPreps, “Shallcross was a team captain and helped the Friars reach the CIF Southern Section Pac 5 quarterfinals. He also competed in track and field with throws of 44 feet, 9 inches in the shot put and 104-2 in the discus.”

Let’s hope Zach still loves the sport of football because one of his group dates this season on The Bachelor centers around a tackle football game with the women vying for his heart. On Nov. 15, Reality Steve revealed several spoilers for Zach’s season of The Bachelor. One of those spoilers includes a tackle football game at Moorpark College. Host Jesse Palmer and Hannah Storm, a sports journalist for ESPN, announce the game while the ladies duke it out on the field with Zach.

Tune in to The Bachelor premiere on Jan. 23, at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.