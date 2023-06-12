A new documentary offers closer look at the events surrounding Jared Fogle's downfall and what unfolded for him after his Subway-fueled rise to fame.

You may know Jared Fogle best as the renowned “Jared from Subway.” This former representative of Subway gained widespread recognition after achieving an impressive weight loss of 245 pounds by consuming the chain’s food.

Leveraging his transformation, Fogle seized the opportunity to become Subway’s primary spokesperson. He excelled in the company’s commercials, proudly showcasing his remarkable weight loss journey.

However, Fogle’s once-admired status took a drastic turn with his arrest in 2015. Once his dark history came to light, the affection previously directed toward him quickly vanished. Here’s a closer look at the events surrounding Fogle’s downfall and what unfolded for him after his Subway-fueled rise to fame.

Jared Fogle | David Lodge/FilmMagic

Inside the shocking new docuseries ‘Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster’

An upcoming documentary from ID is set to delve into the rise and fall of Fogle. While Fogle gained widespread recognition for his weight loss journey, his life took an abrupt and alarming turn following his arrest in 2015.

Ultimately, Fogle pleaded guilty to charges related to child pornography possession or distribution. He also admitted to traveling across state lines to engage in commercial sex with a minor.

Consequently, the former Subway spokesperson is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence in a facility located in Colorado.

To shed light on this captivating story, Investigation Discovery will premiere a three-part series titled Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster on March 6.

This documentary aims to uncover the shocking details of Fogle’s journey, providing viewers with a comprehensive understanding of the events that unfolded.

The new docuseries exposes Jared Fogle’s crimes

Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster promises to uncover a shocking and previously untold narrative about the former Subway star. This compelling series exposes the dark truth lurking behind Fogle’s once-charming public image, unraveling his sinister identity as a child sex predator.

Featuring interviews with journalist Rochelle Herman, the docuseries explores the charges faced by Russell Taylor, who ran The Jared Foundation. Both Taylor and Fogle were arrested in 2015 as part of a federal investigation into child pornography.

Taylor pleaded guilty to multiple counts of producing child pornography and one count of distribution. Disturbing allegations emerged from a subsequent psychological evaluation, revealing Fogle’s disturbing desires and manipulation of Taylor.

Fogle’s sentence requires him to serve a minimum of 85 percent, with a projected release date of 2029, as per the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Former Subway spokesperson opens up about his mistakes

Fogle carries a sense of remorse, but it’s primarily directed at the damage he inflicted on his career. The incarcerated pedophile, once the face of Subway, took the opportunity to express his sentiments in a letter from prison.

“I really royally screwed up to wind up where I am,” Fogle wrote in a letter published by The New York Post. “I was selfish and entitled.”

Remarkably, this marks the first instance where Fogle has shared details about his prison life. He acknowledged the weight of his actions. Stating how he contemplates the disappointment he has caused to others on a daily basis, particularly his family.

Fogle shares a son and daughter, currently aged 11 and 9, respectively, with his ex-wife, Kathleen McLaughlin.

During his association with Subway, Fogle amassed an estimated fortune of $15 million through his appearances in the company’s commercials. As part of his legal repercussions, he is supposed to pay $1.4 million in restitution to 14 victims.

Fans can watch Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster on Discovery+ and Max.