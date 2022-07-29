‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

TL;DR:

The Wheel of Time Season 2 has finished filming, but no release date has been set.

Most of the main cast will reprise their roles, but Mat Cauthon was recast.

The Wheel of Time will continue the story laid out in Robert Jordan’s books (with some changes).

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred | Jan Thijs/Amazon Content Services LLC and Sony Pictures Television Inc.

The Wheel of Time was one of Prime Video’s biggest releases of 2021, and the fantasy series is coming back for another go-round. Unfortunately, there’s no word on when, exactly, that will happen. The Wheel of Time Season 1’s finale set the stage for some interesting developments in the next chapter. Here’s everything we know about The Wheel of Time Season 2.

No official release date for The Wheel of Time Season 2 has been announced, but the show’s Twitter account confirmed that the cast and crew wrapped filming back in May. The new episodes still need to go through post-production, which means they likely won’t be ready until late 2022 at the earliest.

Even if The Wheel of Time‘s next outing is ready to go this fall, Amazon may hold it until 2023. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is already debuting on Prime Video in September.

During an interview with TVLine, Amazon’s head of global TV Vernon Sanders admitted they’re being conscientious about their schedule when it comes to the two fantasy shows.

“We are going to be really thoughtful about how we release these shows,” Sanders explained. “In our minds, they are very different shows, but we are cognizant of our genre fans.”

With that in mind, The Wheel of Time Season 2 could see a 2023 release date. We’ll have to wait for further updates about its arrival. But we can expect to see most of the main cast whenever it does return.

1 ‘Wheel of Time’ cast member won’t return

Whenever The Wheel of Time returns for season 2, fans can expect to see most of the main cast back in their roles. The only actor who won’t return for the new episodes is Barney Harris, who portrayed Mat Cauthorn in The Wheel of Time Season 1.

Mat’s recasting has been out in the open since season 1 debuted, but there’s no word on why the actor departed the series. Whatever happened, showrunner Rafe Judkins seems content with both actors who play Mat. He even assured Deadline that the transition from season 1 to season 2 went smoothly:

“It’s always hard but we’re really lucky that Barney is so great in the first season; I love him in the show. And Dónal Finn, who is playing Mat in Season 2, is amazing. I have seen him up on set doing his scenes now and they’re incredible and they fully capture the character. I think it’s a testament to this character and how great the character of Mat is that it really feels seamless between the two actors.”

In addition to the recast, viewers can expect other new faces in The Wheel of Time cast when season 2 premieres. Per TechRadar, here’s who’s confirmed for season 2 so far:

Ayoola Smart as Aviendha

Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand

Katie Yeung as Yasicca Celleach

Julian Lewis Jones as Bayle Dormon

Laia Costa as Magdelena

Salle Salee as Elsa Treehill

Daniel Francis as High Lord Turak

Elena Fokina as an unnamed sul’dam

Natasha O’Keeffe (TBA)

Meera Syal (TBA)

Guy Roberts as Uno Nomesta

Arnas Fedaravicius as Masema

Gregg Chillingirian as Ingtar Shinowa

What is ‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 2 about?

With new cast members confirmed and filming finished, all that’s left is for The Wheel of Time Season 2 to announce a release date. But what exactly will the second outing be about?

The Prime Video series will continue to follow the story laid out in Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy series. However, it does sound like there will be changes to the source material. The first season already made some significant alterations. And showrunner Rafe Judkins told TVLine that the adaptation would contain more character deaths than the books.

The Wheel of Time Season 1 concluded with Rand (Josha Stradowski) — revealed to be the Dragon Reborn — going off on his own after a tense encounter with the Dark One. He tells Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) to inform the others he died. And Moiraine’s got other things to worry about as well, as her access to her powers disappears at the Eye of the World.

Season 2 will likely build upon both of those developments, and it will introduce other threats too. The Seanchan arrive at the end of season 1, and Judkins told Collider they’ll function as villains going forward.

“Everything’s following this traditional fantasy format coming out of the first book,” he explained. “In the second book, the Seanchan come out of nowhere and slap our characters, so we really wanted to have them function the same way in the show.”

Season 2 should also show us what becomes of Mat after leaving his companions and see characters like Egwene (Madeleine Madden) and Nynaeve (Zoë Robins) stepping into their power.

We’ll have to wait for more updates about The Wheel of Time Season 2. Hopefully, the new episodes will be here sooner rather than later.

