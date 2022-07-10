When Does ‘Halo’ Season 2 Begin Filming?

Master Chief’s journey is only just beginning. Paramount+ has already renewed Halo for season 2, meaning that fans can expect to see Pablo Schreiber back in action as the Spartan supersoldier soon enough. Production on Halo Season 2 is slated to begin in just a few weeks — here’s what to expect from the filming schedule.

Where is the ‘Halo’ TV series filmed?

The Halo TV series is based on the video game franchise of the same name. It takes place in the 26th century as the fictional United Nations Space Command (UNSC) fights a war against the alien Covenant. Master Chief, the UNSC’s best supersoldier, finds a Covenant artifact and suddenly becomes aware of his own humanity — but that discovery could hinder his ability to win the war.

Halo features several planets, including Reach, The Rubble, Madrigal, and more. The show used two different filming locations to create these planets in season 1: Toronto, Canada, and Budapest, Hungary.

As Screen Rant notes, season 1 filming began in Toronto in 2019. However, the show only filmed five episodes before coronavirus (COVID-19) forced the production to shut down. Halo later resumed filming in Budapest — a common production spot for films like Dune and more. The show used Korda Studio in Budapest for many of its scenes.

‘Halo’ Season 2 begins filming this summer in Budapest

Halo is already back in Budapest for season 2 filming. In early July, Pablo Schreiber took to Instagram to celebrate his return to “beautiful” Hungary, calling it his “second home for much of the last two years.” He shared a photo of himself on a balcony at Visegrád Castle, a fortress that overlooks a stunning river and mountains.

“Happy to be back,” Schreiber added.

It seems the cast and crew are in Hungary a few weeks ahead of production. In an interview with RadioTimes, Schreiber revealed that Halo Season 2 filming would begin in August. Unfortunately, he didn’t provide much detail on the production schedule.

Filming will likely take several months to complete, which could mean it will wrap sometime in 2023. If that’s the case, fans would likely see season 2 in 2023 or 2024. However, Paramount+ has not yet confirmed any dates.

Pablo Schreiber says season 2 will be ‘bigger’ and ‘greater’

In the same interview, Schreiber teased some of what fans could expect from the new episodes of Halo.

“Hopefully, you know, you’ll continue to see the world expand to greater and greater places as the world gets bigger and bigger,” he revealed.

Schreiber also complimented Halo Season 2’s new showrunner, Brave New World’s David Wiener. He revealed that Wiener is “taking the written material to really new and exciting places.”

“That’s really all I can ask for, that we’re starting from a place of high-quality written material, and I’m so excited about that – to get back, and work on the season in a new aspect, and with new collaborators,” Schreiber added.

Halo Season 2 does not yet have a release date. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more updates. In the meantime, all episodes of season 1 are now streaming on Paramount+.

