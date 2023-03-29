This Is When Shania Twain Knew She ‘Made It’ in Music: ‘That Was a Really Big Risk’

Shania Twain first picked up an instrument when she was in kindergarten. She started her career in the 1990s, and one of her more popular albums came out in 1997. Fans know her best for songs like “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” and she still creates country music.

Many young listeners are discovering Twain’s work. She continues to be an influential force in the industry. Twain did not realize this until a particular moment years ago.

Shania Twain is popular among Gen Z

Twain is 57 years old, and she has been in the music industry for decades. She has remained an icon for over two decades for blending country, rock, and pop. While she is popular among older audiences, she has gained a new following among young listeners.

According to the BBC, Twain is one of the multiple artists who have experienced a revival in recent years. Gen Z enjoys listening to her music, and plenty of rising artists find her work influential. Some people consider her a “template” for the country-pop genre. Younger fans also enjoy her “warm relatability.”

Twain seems like someone a person can approach and feel welcomed despite her immense fame. Her charisma helps draw in new fans, but her music has people stay for more. Her songs are “inclusive and universal,” and their timelessness connects with younger generations.

Recently, Twain released another studio album. She does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Fans will likely get to hear more iconic tracks in the coming years.

The moment Shania Twain knew she had succeeded

Ever since she was young, Twain wanted to sing in front of audiences. Her first album came out in 1993, and she found success with her later ones. It was not until a specific moment that she realized she was a hit artist.

Twain mentioned on Best Friend Energy that her “pinch me” moment was the release of “Any Man of Mine.” The music was risky due to it being a hybrid of country, rock, and pop. Twain knew her career would soar after its success.

“In a way, it sort of was its own genre … There were hurdles,” Twain explained. “It was the listeners that were kind of, like, ‘We love this … we want more of this.’ That’s when I realized, ‘wow, if it’s up to the fans, they want to hear this kind of country. They want to hear Shania’s kind of country.’ I felt that shift.”

Twain had clear goals in mind when she got started. She wanted to expand past country music. While risky, her hard work paid off.

What Shania Twain is doing currently

Twain recently produced a new album about five years after her fifth one. The title is Queen of Me, and NPR reports that she wrote it during the pandemic. During an interview, Twain revealed that she needed something to improve her mood during isolation.

Creating an album acted as a form of therapy for her. When she caught coronavirus (COVID-19), she used her experience to write the song “Inhale/Exhale Air.” Besides an album, Twain worked on a Netflix documentary that came out last year.

The project is Not Just a Girl, and it has a companion album of the same name. Netflix released it around the same time Twain did her second Las Vegas residency. According to CNN, the documentary tells the singer’s life story.

Specifically, Twain mentioned the “violent household” she grew up in and her parents’ death. She also revealed how her Lyme disease diagnosis almost ended her career. She stated, “I thought I lost my voice forever, I thought that was it, I would never, ever sing again.”