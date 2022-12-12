When Was the ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 ‘One-on-One’ Reunion Filmed? — Janelle and Kody’s Separation Timeline Revealed

The Sister Wives Season 17’s three-part ‘One-on-One’ reunion is premiering December 18. In the preview for the explosive tell-all reunion, Janelle Brown officially announced her separation from her husband, Kody Brown. So when was the ‘One-on-One’ reunion filmed? Here’s what we know about the timeline.

Kody Brown, Sukanya Krishnan, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 ‘One-on-One’ | TLC

Janelle Brown and Kody Brown are officially separated

In the preview for the Sister Wives season 17 ‘One-on-One’ tell-all, Janelle drops a huge bombshell when she announces she’s officially separated from Kody. In the extended preview, the reunion host Sukanya Krishnan asks each of Kody’s wives about where their relationship stands with him.

After Christine Brown’s divorce, the rest of Kody’s marriages have also been struggling, especially his marriage with Janelle. “For Janelle, I think that she’s frustrated and she’s so hurt and that man that she was married to, she realizes that he’s totally different, but she’s different too,” Christine said of her ex-sister wife’s marriage. Check out the extended preview below (via Facebook):

Kody is struggling with the separation. “Janelle has made it pretty clear to me that she’s enjoying her life without me,” he tells the host. “I think if we both sat down and looked at each other and say, ‘Really?'” Janelle said about her marriage to Kody. She then slipped up, saying, “We’ve been separated for several months.” The host then asks Kody the million-dollar question: “So, are you separated?” And he replies, “Yes, we are separated.”

When was the ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 reunion

On October 12, 2022, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star and Deavan Clegg’s mother, Elicia Clegg, posted a selfie of her and Sister Wives star Kody. The fellow TLC star and Utah native snapped a photo with Kody at a hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah. “This would make an intresting crossover [sic],” she captioned the post. Check out the Instagram post below:

In the comment section, the 90 Day Fiancé star revealed that she met Kody at a hotel she was staying at. Elicia replied, “He was nice enough..just snapped the photo because TLC was filming at the hotel I was staying in.”

Kody and Janelle separated in the summer of 2022

In Elicia’s selfie, Kody is wearing the same gray suit and fuchsia button-up as he’s wearing in the ‘One-on-One’ reunion. That means the Sister Wives stars were filming at the hotel on October 12, 2022, nearly a year after the season 17 finale filming wrapped in mid-November 2021.

Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Christine decided she was divorced from Kody in the spring of 2021. She moved to her new home in Murray, Utah, with her 11-year-old daughter Truely Grace Brown in late summer and officially announced her divorce from Kody in November 2021, when the family stopped filming season 17.

Janelle revealed in the reunion preview that she and Kody were separated for “several months” at this point. Janelle’s use of the word “several” indicates more than a few months. So the timeline reveals that Janelle separated from Kody in the summer of 2022.

Janelle’s decision to separate from Kody will be featured on Sister Wives Season 18 since Christine revealed they have started filming. Sister Wives fans are excited to hear all the details about the Brown family’s complicated relationships and discover what happened between Janelle and Kody that caused them to separate.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

