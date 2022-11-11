Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters this week, and the much-anticipated Marvel sequel promises to pay homage to the late Chadwick Boseman and his legacy as the Black Panther. It will also reveal the future of the character and bring Marvel’s Phase 4 to a close. Needless to say, fans won’t want to miss the Black Panther sequel. But when will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stream on Disney+?

Unlike ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ will be on Disney+

As of this writing, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is playing exclusively in theaters. But the movie will come to Disney+ eventually, unlike Spider-Man: No Way Home, which still isn’t on the platform.

Of course, Spider-Man: No Way Home is a Marvel and Sony production, while Black Panther 2 is a product of Marvel Studios alone. Disney+ becomes the streaming home of such films after their theatrical runs. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder are two recent examples of this.

As such, viewers can expect Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to stream on Disney+ at some point in the future. Unfortunately, Marvel hasn’t offered a streaming release date for the Black Panther sequel yet.

Disney+ hasn’t announced when ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ will stream

That’s right, although Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will stream on Disney+ eventually, Marvel has yet to reveal when. This is par for the course with the studio, which typically doesn’t announce streaming dates for its new releases until after they start playing in theaters.

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arriving on Nov. 11, we can expect to learn more about the film’s streaming debut over the next couple of months. And while we wait for updates, we can use previous Disney+ releases to estimate when Black Panther 2 will be available on the small screen.

Based on the timeline for other Phase 4 films, including Doctor Strange 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder, it could hit Disney+ in January or February.

Fans should be able to watch ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ on Disney+ soon

Judging by other recent Marvel movies and their migration to Disney+, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever likely won’t stream on the platform for another 60-70 days. Per Screen Rant, that’s how long it’s taken most recent Marvel projects to make that move. The outlet notes that Thor: Love and Thunder arrived on the streaming service 62 days after its theatrical release, while Eternals took 68 days to hit the platform. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings arrived on Disney+ a whopping 70 days after its debut.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the only Marvel movie to head to Disney+ less than 60 days after hitting the big screen. The Doctor Strange sequel celebrated its streaming release 47 days after arriving in theaters. That seems to be more of an exception than a rule, though, so we’re anticipating that Wakanda Forever will take around two to three months to join the Disney+ library. That means we could see it in early 2023 — unless Marvel decides to drop it a little earlier as a holiday gift.

While we await more updates, fans can always go see the film in theaters. And be sure to check out our review of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to see what we thought!

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on Friday, Nov. 11.

