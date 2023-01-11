When Will ‘The Glory’ Part 2 Release on Netflix? And Where Is the K-Drama Headed Next?

Netflix has once again proven to dominate the K-drama world with the original work The Glory. Written by Kim Eun-sook, the K-drama’s storyline stars actor Kim Hye-kyo as Dong-eun, the female lead who wants revenge against her bullies for her torturous past. The K-drama’s finale left more to be explored in her intricate plan for retribution. The Glory Part 2 will continue Dong-eun’s story with a release time frame in 2023 on Netflix.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for The Glory.]

Lee Do-hyun and Song Hye-kyo in ‘The Glory’ finale | via Netflix

‘The Glory’ tells a chilling story about the darkness of teen bullying

Dong-eun had ambitions to become an architect until her spark was taken away from her. She soon becomes the victim of wealthy bullies who can get away with anything. The level of pain she experienced would make anyone cringe. The Glory was tagged with a 19+ rating due to its extreme scenes of violence. Fans see Dong-eun get burned by a curling iron. A hollow shell of who she used to be, Dong-eun decides to leave school.

Instead of letting her bullies win, she begins over a decade-long plan for revenge. Her plan kicks into gear when she blackmails her way into being the homeroom teacher of her main bully’s daughter. Park Yeon-jin (Lim Ji-yeon) and the rest of her crew will soon begin to crumble under Dong-eun’s pent-up anger.

But The Glory also includes two characters supporting Dong-eun in her plans. Joo Yeo-jeong (Lee Do-hyun) has fancied her since college, taught her Go, and becomes her sword in her revenge. Kang Hyeon-nam (Yum Hye-ran) becomes her informant when Dong-eun promises to save her and her daughter from her abusive husband.

The Glory ends on a slight cliffhanger as the pieces to Dong-eun’s plan begin to fit into place. But when will Netflix premiere The Glory Part 2?

‘The Glory’ Part 2 will air on Netflix in March 2023

The revenge K-drama was created to be premiered in two parts to tell Dong-eun’s full story. After the first half, The Glory Part 2 was announced to release in March 2023, but with no specific date. According to Soompi, a Chinese article confused fans by stating it would premiere on March 10 in its title. But the article then said The Glory Part 2 would premiere on Netflix on March 20.

A representative from Netflix issued a statement saying, “The release date for Part 2 has not yet been decided.” They also reported that the official date would be announced separately. But fans can expect a premiere date in March. So far, the K-drama has reached global success since its Dec. 30 premiere.

The Glory has resonated with global audiences over its heartbreaking tale of severe bullying that has plagued Korean society. According to Netflix’s Top 10, within a few days of its premiere, it received 25,410,000 hours viewed. From Jan. 1 to Jan. 8, The Glory took the number one spot on the non-English TV series list with 82,480,000 hours viewed.

The second half of the K-drama will get darker than before

The Glory finale leaves a lot to explore in its second half. By the end, Dong-eun’s plan took effect and began tearing apart her bullies’ lives. Jeon Jae-jun (Park Sung-hon) knows the truth about Yeon-jin’s daughter being his, and her husband also knows the truth. He also learns the gravity of his wife’s past. Dong-eun also has Hye-jeong (Cha Joo-young) under her thumb and does some of her biddings.

One of the bullies’ main concerns is Hye-jeong reporting Myeong-o (Kim Gun-woo) as missing. But fans know something sinister happened as he knew the truth behind who killed So-hoo when they were teens. Meanwhile, Dong-eun sends Hyeon-nam’s daughter abroad to keep her safe from her future plans for her abusive father. Yeo-jeong also sees the evidence of Dong-eun’s past and offers to become her sword and kill for her.

Netflix’s The Glory Part 2 will likely start after Yeon-jin discovers Dong-eun’s apartment and is surprised when her husband also appears. The supposedly happy married couple will crumble as Yeon-jin’s lies will explode. Dong-eun has to continue her revenge plans as each bully will lose everything they hold dear to them.