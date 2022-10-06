Where Are Jan Broberg’s Sisters, Susan, and Karen, Today? 

Peacock’s A Friend of the Family hit the streamer in early October, and not only does it focus on Jan Broberg — the victim of sexual assault and abduction — but her sisters and parents play a massive role in the true crime drama as well. Today, Jan continues to speak out about what happened to her to hopefully prevent it from happening to other families. Her two sisters agreed to interviews for the 2019 Netflix documentary, Abducted in Plain Sight but did not participate in the production of A Friend of the Family as Jan did. Susan and Karen mostly stay out of the media, so viewers wonder, where are the sisters today? Here’s everything we know about Jan Broberg’s two younger sisters, Susan and Karen, in 2022.

‘A Friend of the Family’ retells the story of Jan Broberg

A close family friend, Robert “B” Berchtold (played by Jake Lacy), abducted and sexually abused the Broberg’s oldest daughter, Jan, not once but two separate times. The drama, A Friend of the Family, shows how the Berchtold family and the Broberg family became so close in the 70s that the sisters and brothers played together frequently. Jan and her two sisters called Berchtold “Brother B.” They loved when he drove them to school. But, the Berchtold patriarch took a particular interest in Jan.

One day after school, B told the Brobergs he was taking Jan horseback riding. However, they never made it to the horse farm. Instead, he gave her a sedative disguised as an allergy pill. B took Jan to Mexico and kept her from her family for nearly a month. The series shows her parents and two sisters’ worry over that time. But, when Jan finally returned, the Brobergs didn’t press charges. Instead, the family friend took Jan again.

Jan Broberg served as a producer in the new true crime drama, A Friend of the Family. She also wrote a book about her experience and appeared in over a dozen feature films since the abductions in her adolescence. From the outside, it looks like Jan is thriving as an adult. She continues to tell her story to help other families avoid going through the same thing. But what happened to Jan’s two sisters, Susan and Karen?

Where is Jan’s sister, Susan Broberg, today?

‘A Friend of the Family’: Anna Paquin as Mary Ann Broberg, Elle Lisic as Young Susan Broberg, Hendrix Yancey as Young Jan Broberg, Mila Harris as Young Karen Broberg, and Colin Hanks as Bob Broberg | Peacock

Although a shocking tragedy changed her childhood forever, Susan Broberg lives a rewarding life. She went to Brigham Young University and then BYU Law, graduating in 1999. After graduating, Susan became a law clerk, where Jan’s sister served for nearly two years. Then she worked for Johnson Poulson & Coons as an associate attorney for almost six years. Since May 2007, Susan has been a self-employed attorney.

“Emphasis in my practice is primarily in immigration law,” Susan’s LinkedIn profile reads. “Focusing on family based petitions, deportation and removal defense, deferred action, employment authorization, special immigrant juvenile status and so forth. I also practice in criminal law, family law, guardianships and adoptions.”

According to Susan Broberg Law’s Facebook page, she actively helps immigrants become U.S. citizens and celebrates the moments when their dreams come true. Jan Broberg’s youngest sister reflected on her life since Jan’s kidnapping in the 2019 Netflix documentary, Abducted in Plain Sight.

“It would have been different if Jan hadn’t been kidnapped, I’m certain, but I didn’t feel cheated out of my childhood.” Susan said in the Netflix documentary. “I’m incredibly lucky. I’m blessed with those parents of mine, and my sisters.”

Where is Jan’s sister, Karen Broberg, today?

Karen Broberg (now Campbell) is married with five grown children, three in-law children, and two grandchildren. When Abducted in Plain Sight hit Netflix in 2019, Karen taught math at Prescott High School in Arizona. However, in 2022, Karen Campbell is a math teacher at Yavapai Accommodation School District. She has been teaching and tutoring math and science for over 30 years.

Karen also went to Brigham Young University like her sister, Susan. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Pre-Medicine and a Minor in Mathematics. However, instead of going to medical school, she raised her family.

“Besides teaching, Karen loves singing, gardening, the scriptures and the stars,” the Yavapai District website reads. “She has been married for 32 wonderful years. Most of which has been spent in Prescott.”

The devastation to the Broberg family in the 1970s didn’t prevent Jan or her sisters from leading fulfilling lives.

A Friend of the Family will premiere on Peacock on Thursday, October 6, with four episodes. The remaining five episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays through November 10.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

